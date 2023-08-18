Illinois could get a new flag for the first time in over a century

Illinois joins a slew of states and cities looking to redesign their flags, thanks to a proposal signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week.

The movement to redesign civic flags overlaps with the popularity of a Ted Talk by "99% Invisible" host Roman Mars eight years ago called, “Why city flags may be the worst-designed thing you've never noticed.” That’s according to the secretary of the North American Vexillological Association, Ted Kaye, who has been involved in many city, state and national flag-change efforts.

“There's a wave of flag redesigns sweeping the country, as states and cities understand the opportunity having a great state or city flag presents,” Kaye said. “City flags and state flags often have been adopted to represent governments, which is why seals end up on so many of them. But folks are beginning to understand that the flag should represent the people, not the government.”

The new law creates an Illinois Flag Commission, which will make a recommendation as to whether the state should design a new flag by Sept. 1. If the commission decides to replace the current flag, it will crowdsource new designs and make a recommendation to the General Assembly by Dec. 3, 2024.

