Photos: CityPark preps to welcome St. Louis City 2 fans for inaugural match against Leverkusen

CityPark, St. Louis City SC’s stadium in Downtown West, features 22,500 seats, along with local eats and high-tech additions.

Webster Groves’ Balkan Treat Box and south St. Louis’ Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers are among the restaurants that will headline the footy scran offered during St. Louis City SC’s inaugural season.

Fans will have an opportunity to get a taste of CityPark when St. Louis City 2 hosts the stadium's inaugural international friendly against Bayer 04 Leverkusen — a professional football club based in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The club competes in the Bundesliga, the top tier of German football.

See photos from the media tour at the stadium:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, on Monday in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis City 2’s Joshua Yaro (#15) celebrates after a successful kick on Monday during a team practice at CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rows of fan seats on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A branded soft drink fountain on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, boasts 360-degree windows at the stadium on Monday in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lee Broughton, chief brand architect at St. Louis City SC, points out details in the new stadium on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Carnell, head coach of St. Louis City SC, on Monday during a City 2 practice at CityPark, the new stadium in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Red, white and blue fan seats circle the pitch at CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, on Monday in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A worker brings out an oversize light used to keep grass growing when it sits in the shade on Monday at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the media tour the new soccer stadium on Monday in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, features three high-tech grab-and-go markets. Scanners and camera technology will allow customers to scan their payment card and automatically be charged once they leave.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A beer stand at CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio An oversize, backlit St. Louis City SC logo is displayed in CityPark's Pitch Club on Monday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Matt Sebek, chief experience officer for St. Louis City SC, speaks about mobile food ordering on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio High-end seating, screens and bars are featured in St. Louis City SC’s Pitch Club on Monday during a media walkthrough of the stadium in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio High-end seating, screens and bars are featured in St. Louis City SC’s Pitch Club on Monday during a media walkthrough of the stadium in Downtown West. The teams will walk through the club to reach the pitch.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A member of the media takes a photograph of a Mill Creek Valley map on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West. The historic neighborhood, wiped out by city officials in 1959 and now the site of the soccer stadium, is memorialized through Damond Davis’ “Pillars of the Valley” art installation.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The names of residents who lived in Mill Creek Valley line the "Pillars of the Valley" memorial on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The sun breaks on a memorial for Mill Creek Valley on Monday during a media walkthrough of CityPark, home of St. Louis City SC, in Downtown West. The neighborhood, wiped out by city officials in 1959 and now the site of the stadium, is memorialized through Damon Davis’ “Pillars of the Valley.”

Brian Munoz is a staff photojournalist and multimedia reporter at St. Louis Public Radio. You can reach him by email at bmunoz@stlpr.org and follow his work on social media at @brianmmunoz.