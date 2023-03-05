Photos: Drake Bulldogs will go dancing after capturing MVC Arch Madness championship

The Drake Bulldogs Men's Basketball team will go dancing in this year's NCAA March Madness tournament after capturing the Missouri Valley Conference "Arch Madness" championship title in a blowout 77-51 victory against the Bradley Braves.

"I’m in awe right now," said Drake's senior forward Darnell Brodie after an awards ceremony following his team's win. "This season has just been an an up and down. Everybody doubted us. All that matters at the end is how you finish though."

The Des Moines, Iowa-based Drake Bulldogs ended their 2022-23 season record at 27-7, but it didn't come without some challenges. The Bulldogs ultimately lost the regular-season title to the Bradley Braves in Peoria last month, but Drake guard Conor Enright, a redshirt freshman from Mundelein in the Chicago suburbs, said it gave the Bulldogs an edge going into the conference tournament.

"It took a little bit of pressure off almost," Enright said. "We had a long win streak. So, you lose that game [and] you get a fresh start. We knew we just had to win three games out here in St. Louis and we did it."

The championship win does not come as a surprise to a majority of conference-watchers as Drake was a near-unanimous first preseason pick, taking the top spot on 54 of 56 of the voting member's ballots. This marks the third consecutive year that Drake has made the tournament championship and will be the team's sixth NCAA March Madness appearance in school history — most recently in 2021.

More than 6,700 spectators filled the Enterprise Center to watch the title match, which Enright said was a game-changer for him and his team. "I love all the Drake fans and I appreciate them coming down," he said. "It feels like a home game when we’re scoring and they’re going — [the fans] are just so loud."

The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks from Cape Girardeau will also go dancing after capturing the Ohio Valley Tournament championship title on Saturday against Tennessee Tech. The full 68-team tournament field, and where they'll be playing, will be unveiled next Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. on CBS.

See photos from the Missouri Valley Conference "Arch Madness" championship below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves guard Connor Hickman (10) high fives a staff member while being introduced on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the 2-seeded Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3), runs onto the court while being announced on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the 1-seeded Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) drives the ball up the court on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) looks to get the ball past Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry (22) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian Devries calls out to his team on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Tucker DeVries (12) attempts to keep the ball from Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry (22) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast (51) attempts to pass the ball to guard Duke Deen (21) while under pressure by Drake Bulldogs guard D.J. Wilkins (0) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves head coach Brian Wardle speaks to players before they’re subbed in on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Bravettes Dance Team perform on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference’ “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Bradley Braves Basketball Band perform on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A Drake Bulldogs cheerleader looks up to the video board on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard D.J. Wilkins (0) attempts to keep the ball from Bradley Braves guard Duke Deen (21) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian Devries calls out to his team on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves forward Ja'Shon Henry (22) loses his balance while Drake Bulldogs guard Tucker DeVries (12) gets a hand on the ball on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves guard Duke Deen (21), center, reacts to a foul on his team on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bradley Braves head coach Brian Wardle reacts to a foul on his team on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) drives the ball past Bradley Braves guard Zek Montgomery (3) on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) looks up before shooting a free throw on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs fans explode in emotion after a basket on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs forward Darnell Brodie (51) looks down at Bradley Braves forward Rienk Mast as he attempts to block the ball on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) goes for a layup on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Sardaar Calhoun (14) goes for a three-point shot on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs forward Darnell Brodie (51) looks to the crowd as the clock runs down on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard D.J. Wilkins hypes up the crowd as the clock runs down on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs fans cheer as the clock runs down, solidifying the team’s 77-51 dominating win against the Bradley Braves on Sunday, March 5, 2023, during the Missouri Valley Conference’s “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Members of the Drake Bulldogs Pep Band perform on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference’s “Arch Madness” championship against the Drake Bulldogs at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs head coach Darian Devries hugs his son and guard Tucker DeVries (12) as the clock runs down, solidifying the team’s 77-51 dominating win against the Bradley Braves on Sunday during the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs forward Darnell Brodie (51) embraces forward Nate Ferguson (24) as the clock runs down and winning the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves, 77-51, on Sunday at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) celebrates winning the Missouri Valley Conference against the Bradley Braves, 77-51, on Sunday during the conference “Arch Madness” championship at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) smiles for a photo alongside mascot Griff, left, and the Missouri Valley Conference champion trophy on Sunday at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Brashon Hall (2) cuts a piece of a net down on Sunday after winning the the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs guard Roman Penn (1) swings a piece of a net on Sunday after winning the the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Drake Bulldogs forward Nate Ferguson (24) speaks to the media on Sunday after winning the Missouri Valley Conference “Arch Madness” championship against the Bradley Braves at the Enterprise Center.