‘Kaw is the law’: Nearly 40,000 fans flock to St. Louis Battlehawks home opener

The St. Louis Battlehawks and their rowdy fans are back in town after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and the subsequent collapse of the first iteration of the XFL.

Nearly 40,000 fans filled the Dome at America's Center to root for their teams in the home opener against the Arlington Renegades — an XFL attendance record shattered.

Despite the re-imagined XFL's scheduling which resulted in St. Louis' home opener being pushed out to the fourth week of the season, fans said this was something they couldn't miss after the abrupt ending three years ago.

"It's surreal," said Andy Smith, a 38-year-old fan from Fenton, who was tailgating behind his SUV with the vanity license plate KAKAAW. "I was devastated back in 2020 when COVID hit and the league folded and this has just been three years of wishing, and wishing, and wishing, and my dreams have finally come true."

Quarterback A.J. McCarron turned around a less-than-stellar performance last week to a game where he went 20 of 27 for 214 with two touchdowns and an interception. He and running back Brian Hill, who ran for 89 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, led the Battlehawks to a 24-11 victory over the Renegades.

Fans packed parking lots surrounding the Dome at America's Center for traditional tailgating festivities, some even driving more than 10 hours to do so.

Ted Ricci, of Duluth, Minnesota, is one passionate fan who is mostly known as "BallHawk1" and traveled to Missouri for the game. Ricci said the Battlehawks were the closest team to him in 2020 and decided to stick through with them — even to the point where he got a tattoo of the team's logo on his forearm. "It wasn't a choice," he said. "It was going to be all Battlehawks."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ted “BallHawk1” Ricci, of Duluth, Minn., shows off fresh ink on Sunday before the team’s home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

As the team stepped off their coach bus and walked toward the Dome at America's Center, the fans were all roars. "Kakaw!," many of them belted out as head coach Anthony Becht led the team through a tunnel of fans and the Liberty High School Marching Band spanned across Baer Park. Typically paired with the battlecries of Battlehawk faithful was the call-out "Kaw is the law!" which has become an unofficial motto for the franchise.

Sporadically through the event and even through the game, you would hear booming chants denouncing Stan Kroenke — owner of the Los Angeles Rams, and formerly the St. Louis Rams.

The multi-sports franchise owner drew the ire of St. Louis fans when he conspired and moved the National Football League team from St. Louis back to California, ultimately resulting in a $790 million settlement for not following the leagues' relocation guidelines, breaching contracts and further misleading the public.

"I know a lot of people were bitter for what [Kroenke] did to the city," said Joey Kosulandich, a 51-year-old football fan from Herculaneum. "So I think this [turnout] is us getting back and saying: 'Hey, the hell with you. We're going to do it our own way. We got the XFL.'"

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A young St. Louis Battlehawks fans hoists up a sign referring to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke, who pulled the team out of St. Louis in 2016, on Sunday during the St. Louis Battlehawks’ XFL home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

In the eyes of Clyde Mason, a 76-year-old Battlehawks season ticket holder from Bellefontaine, St. Louis can easily support a football team. "They have supported two already and both did very well here," he said. "People hated Kroenke. [The Rams] made a lot of money here. They had championships here. It was a good team here, so I don't know why Kroenke did leave. That didn't make sense, but probably because he could!"

With St. Louis City SC's recent home opener sellout, Smith said St. Louis is more than home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. "St. Louis just is a sports town in general," he said. "Don't get me wrong, but St. Louis is a football town as well."

But, Smith adds, the Rams were a borrowed team and the move wasn't surprising. "They came from LA and they went back to LA, you know, but, but for me this is it," he said. "When when the Rams left, that left a huge hole in our hearts and it just gave us something to rally behind."

Aside from many Battlehawks fans' disdain for Kroenke, they share a passion for football and a love for the City of St. Louis.

Karlee Schmitt, a fan from Carondelet, went to the game with her husband George and said the fan atmosphere and experience was unlike any she had experienced before. "Get ready for the camaraderie of your entire life," she said. "Everybody in the city and outside of the city comes here to all have one interest in mind — just have the time of their life."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kyle Langford, 35, of Godfrey, drinks beer out of a plunger while being hyped up by fellow “Battlenecks” on Sunday before the St. Louis Battlehawks’ XFL home opener, since 2020, against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jerry Bowen, 59, of Hazelwood, gets his face painted by Tanesha Bowen, 29, on Sunday before the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades outside of the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Elijah McKnight, 8, of Hazelwood, launches a football on Sunday during a tailgate preceding the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Serena Hunter, 49, of Edwardsville, Jeremy Hunter, 42, and Chris Hunter, 47, both of Granite City, show off their St. Louis Battlehawks gear on Sunday before the team’s home opener against the Arlington Renegades in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mike Johnson, 46, of St. Louis Hills, screams “Kakaw!” on Sunday before the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis. “I just feel awesome,” he said. “I’m just so excited to have football back — we’ve been waiting a long time for this.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jordan Ferris, 36, of Brazil, Ind., shows off a St. Louis Battlehawks necklace he made on Sunday before the team’s inaugural home opener against the Arlington Renegades in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Evan Moore, Kai Moore (holding sign), Chris Vanatti, all of Brazil, Ind., and other St. Louis Battlehawks fans pose for a portrait on Sunday before the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Michael Weinhold, 19, of Park Hills, screams out “Kakaw!” Along with other St. Louis Battlehawks fans on Sunday before the team's home opener against the Arlington Renegades in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks head coach Anthony Bechtel fist bumps a fan on Sunday before his team takes on the Arlington Renegades in their first home XFL game of the season at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Hundreds of fans welcome the St. Louis Battlehawks to the Dome at America’s Center on Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Nearly 40,000 fans fill the Dome at America’s Center for the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the XFL, welcomes a crowd of nearly 40,000 fans on Sunday before the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The St. Louis Battlehawks take the field for their home opener against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Nearly 40,000 fans pack into the Dome at America’s Center for the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arlington Renegades quarterback Kyle Sloter (10) passes the ball off to running back Adrian Killins (12) on Sunday during the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks running back Kareem Walker (0) is tackled on Sunday during the team’s home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks fans celebrate the return of the team on Sunday as they take on the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Ryan Jones, of Soulard, and James Thompson, of Tower Grove South, react to the St. Louis Battlehawks' home opener against the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arlington Renegades quarterback Kyle Sloter (10) looks to pass the ball while offensive lineman Garrett McGhin (55) is stopped by St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Carson Wells (53) on Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arlington Renegades wide receiver LuJuan Winningham (11) is knocked off his feet by St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Nate Meadors (26) on Sunday during the Battlehawks’ home opener in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks tight end Jake Sutherland (84) celebrates a play against the Arlington Renegades alongside tight end Jordan Thomas (83) and wide receiver Austin Proehl (13) on Sunday at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks fans cheer for the team on Sunday during their home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Chris Tomlin, a sousaphone player for the Saint Boogie Brass Band, performs on Sunday during the St. Louis Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (11) attempts to drive the ball up the field and past Arlington Renegades defensive back Jamar Johnson (23) on Sunday during the Battlehawks’ XFL home opener at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks running back Brian Hill (23) celebrates a play alongside his teammates on Sunday during the Battlehawks’ home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (11) is hoisted up by offensive lineman Eric Magwood (77) after a touchdown on Sunday during the Battlehawks' home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks defensive back Lavert Hill (24) is celebrated after an interception on Sunday during the team’s home opener against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Arlington Renegades running back Adrian Killins (12) and St. Louis Battlehawks linebacker Lakiem Williams (6) embrace on Sunday after the Battlehawks’ 24-11 home opener win against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Battlehawks safety Jonathan Alexander (17) interacts with fans on Sunday after the Battlehawks’ 24-11 home opener win against the Arlington Renegades at the Dome at America’s Center in downtown St. Louis.