Photos: St. Louis Cardinals fans turn downtown into 'a sea of red' on Opening Day

A sea of red flooded downtown for the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays.

St. Louis is hoping to bounce back after a disappointing first-round exit from the playoffs last season. The team starts its fresh campaign with a lineup that includes a 20-year-old rookie, new rules to speed up the game and high hopes among fans across Cardinals Nation.

Ronnie Davis, 31, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, has been a lifelong fan but had never made the trek to Busch Stadium. “When I was growing up, we didn’t have a baseball team in D.C.,” he said. “When I was in elementary school is when [Mark] McGuire was just crushing home runs, and I just got super into the Cardinals and just stuck with it ever since.”

Little did Davis know, his wife and family were planning to surprise him with a getaway to celebrate Opening Day in St. Louis alongside his best friend, Dylan Rambler, 26, of Washington, D.C.

“Being here being around the other fans is just, it's breathtaking,” Davis said. “I would go to PNC Park often to see the Cardinals, and I always thought that that ballpark was amazing, but this atmosphere here just like blows that out of the water.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fredbird takes a selfie with Dylan Rambler, 26, of Washington D.C., and Ronnie Davis, 31, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Crystal Bailey, 63, of north St. Louis, said Opening Day marks a new chapter of the year that's filled with baseball and warmer weather. "It just brings everybody together, and you just get to see a sea of red," the longtime former usher at Busch Stadium said while standing alongside her sister, Drena Ross. "That means summer is coming."

Ross, who is also experiencing her first Opening Day at Busch Stadium, said she was astounded at the friendliness of everyone at the stadium. "It's so upbeat," she said. I mean, you see everybody from every walk of life. You see them in their Cardinals gear, [and] the red is my favorite color. I love it."

Buffie Phillips, 59, of south St. Louis, shared similar sentiments on the atmosphere.

“I mean, you can feel the electricity in the city that everybody is here to support our home team,” she said, adding that she decided several months ago to take the day off from her job as a mortician in order to celebrate Opening Day. "The day is great. This is something that we live for."

See photos from this year's Opening Day below:

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Jason McAfee, 48, of Champaign, Ill., shows off his St. Louis Cardinals bling on Thursday at Kiener Plaza.



Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Debbie Green, 65, of Oakville, celebrates her birthday on Thursday during Opening Day celebrations outside Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Brandon Matthews, 34, of Belleville, belts out a line from the song “Great Balls of Fire” on Thursday during St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day celebrations outside of Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Baseball fans walk past the World Series Trophy replica on Thursday during Opening Day celebrations outside of Ballpark Village.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Barb Slattery, 76, of St. Charles, winds up a pitch clocking in at 28 miles per hour on Thursday during Opening Day festivities at Kiener Plaza.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals line up for the National Anthem on Thursday during Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. prays before the team’s Opening Day matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Fans watch the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals play on Thursday during Opening Day at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdales trot through Busch Stadium on Thursday before the Toronto Blue Jays take on the St. Louis Cardinals during Opening Day.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd on Thursday during Opening Day pregame festivities at Busch Stadium.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio St. Louis Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright (#50) puts his arm on Jordan Montgomery’s (#47) shoulder after singing the National Anthem on Thursday before an Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium.

Wayne Pratt contributed to this report.