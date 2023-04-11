Photos: U.S. Women's National Team defeats Ireland 1-0 in final test before the World Cup

The U.S. Women's National Team bested the Republic of Ireland 1-0 in front of a lively crowd at St. Louis' CityPark Tuesday. The friendly match was the team's its final tuneup ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

The star-studded team is captained by Olivette native Becky Sauerbrunn, who was honored before kickoff for her 200th international appearance with the team. "To be able to [celebrate] that and have my family and club coaches, and all these people that made me, me... is really special," she said ahead of the match.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski commended Sauerbrunn for her contributions on and off of the field. "From Day 1 we could see the type of person she is. The type of leader she is and on top of that, [an] amazing player," he said. "It's been an extremely great experience... and an honor to work with her and to at least have a small impact on her career."

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. captain Becky Sauerbrunn is honored for her 200th international appearance on Tuesday during a friendly against the Republic of Ireland at CityPark in Downtown West.

Sauerbrunn was also one of five players who filed suit in 2019 seeking improved working conditions for the women's national team and the same pay as members of the men’s national team.

The U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association reached an equal-pay agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation last year, including $22 million in back pay. It incorporated a deal with players on the men’s team to pool and equally divide World Cup prize money awarded by FIFA, the international organization that runs the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Katelyn James, a 13-year-old soccer player and USWNT fan from St. Charles, was having her photo taken alongside her mother Kristeen and 10-year-old sister Kenzie before the game. Katelyn James said that win or lose, she was excited to see her role models on the field. with a win and to see her role models on the field. “I’m hoping to see Rose Lavelle because I feel like she’s a really good player,” she said. “I look up to a lot of them and I feel like they’re just very inspiring.”

The reigning Women's World Cup champions played without star forward Mallory Swanson, 24, who tore her patellar tendon in her left knee Saturday, during the first leg of a two-match series against Ireland. Swanson was a member of the U.S. team that won the 2019 cup.

The team is disappointed about Swanson's injury, Sauerbrunn explained before the match: "To lose her the way that she's been playing and just how happy she's been and thriving... it's just really cruel for her," she said. "From a team perspective, it's really sad for us because she's really special and really important."

The United States will kick off the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on July 21 against Vietnam at 8:00 p.m. CT.

St. Louis Public Radio's Jeremy Goodwin contributed to this report.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Susie Dorsey, 7, of Crestwood, shows off a Team USA tattoo on Tuesday during an international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Republic of Ireland at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. forward Sophia Smith, [right] goes down while attempting to keep the ball from Republic of Ireland midfielder Katie McCabe on Tuesday during an international friendly at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kadin Parent, 18, of Plainfield, Ill., watches the U.S. Women’s National Team take on the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday during an international friendly at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Azra Bajramovic [at center], 31, of south St. Louis, chants “U-S-A” alongside U.S. Women’s National Team fans on Tuesday during an international friendly against the Republic of Ireland at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan attempts to keep the ball while under Republic of Ireland pressure on Tuesday during an international friendly at CityPark in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Campbell Roach, Peyton Roach, Reese Roach, Payton Fischer, Cameron Reynolds and Kate Covington react to a call on Tuesday during an international friendly between the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Republic of Ireland at CityPark in Downtown West.