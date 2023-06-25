St. Louis Open Black Rodeo celebrates decade of uplifting cowboy way of life

Reggie Smith has been around animals his entire life.
The Foristell native fondly recalls growing up on a farm, often tending to livestock and riding horses. “We had horses, chicken, pigs,” he said. “I've always been an animal type of guy.”
Smith, who coined the nickname "Sauce Boss"for his local line of hot sauces, has had a competitive itch his entire life, so eventually his work as a cowboy in rural St. Charles County let him to bull riding. The 50-year-old entered his first competition at 35 and had called it quits when he turned 40 — until this year, when he noticed there wasn’t someone from St. Louis on the roster.
"I got to represent for the hometown, man," Smith said Saturday evening with a chuckle at the dirt entry to the competition ring at Chaifetz Arena. The smell of horses, leather and manure wafted through the air as he spoke to reporters before the start of the show. “Nobody else competed from St. Louis, so I had to compete."
Smith is one of the dozens of competitors vying for the title of champion in the Southeastern Rodeo Association St. Louis Open Black Rodeo. The organization has prided itself in upkeeping the cowboy way of life and “upholding the important contributions African American cowboys played in helping tame the Old West.”
"This is something that you do 24/7," said Tim Walker, a 62-year-old rodeo vendor from Ridgeland, Mississippi and brother of former Mississippi Democratic U.S. Rep. Kenneth Walker. "You don't be a cowboy eight to five, because you forever have to take care of your livestock, your tractors, your trailers... so it's a lifestyle."
A sold out crowd of roughly 8,000 packed the stands to watch events including bronc riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, and bull riding.
This weekend marked the organization's first time back to St. Louis since 2018. As the first bronc riding contestant went up to the chute, Chairman Barnett of Macomb, Illinois, screamed in excitement. “Ride it baby!,” she exclaimed repeatedly as the arena burst into cheering. “I have never felt this energy before in my life. It’s way beyond what I expected.”
As Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" and Lil Nas X's "Rodeo," boomed into the arena between acts, fans got up to dance in droves. Damita Williams, of O'Fallon, Missouri, who was attending her first rodeo, was heartened to see the Black people participating in the “beauty” of rodeo.
“St. Louis is on the map today," said Williams, 52. "If they can come back to St. Louis again, I'll definitely be here again as well."