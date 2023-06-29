Photos: U.S. men's national team dominates St. Kitts and Nevis in 6-0 blowout

The U.S. men's national team defeated St. Kitts and Nevis 6-0 at St. Louis' CityPark on Wednesday night. The match was the U.S. team's second in the group stage of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup, a biennual tournament to determine the continental champion of North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The U.S. got going early, scoring three goals in the first 16 minutes of the match. Interim head coach B.J. Callaghan credited at least part of that success to the more than 21,000 fans packed into CityPark stadium.

With many of the crowd decked out in red, white and blue, chants of "USA! USA!" started as soon as the kickoff, accompanied by a drumbeat blasting from the American Outlaws fan section of the stadium.

Speaking to the press after the match, Callaghan said his players had hinted at CityPark's raucous atmosphere.

“We were anticipating that, and we knew we could use that to our advantage from minute one, and we did," he added.

Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic scored two goals, while defender Bryan Reynolds had one. The standout of the night was forward Jesús Ferreira, who had a hat trick by minute 50 of the match.

“A complete performance tonight, in my mind, from Jesús,” Callaghan said. “He’s a relentless player.”

The win moves the U.S. team to the top of its group stage standings, ahead of Jamaica, which earlier in the night beat Trinidad and Tobago. The U.S. had played Jamaica to a 1-1 draw in a first group stage match.

The U.S. team's final match in group play will be at 6 p.m. Sunday against Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See photos from the match below from photojournalist Tristen Rouse:

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio LEFT: Fans place their hands over their hearts for the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis. RIGHT: Jack Gietl screams while wearing American flag-themed face paint, after the match on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic lines up a shot on goal during the U.S. team's Gold Cup match against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis. Mihailovic ended the night with two goals, scoring his side's first and last points of the night.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Fans celebrate a goal by Jesús Ferreira on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Forward Jesús Ferreira, center, battles for the ball with Raheem Somersall, right, and Jameel Ible during the game on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Forward Brandon Vazquez crosses the field as fans watch the match between the U.S. men's team and St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis. More than 21,000 fans attended the game.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Forward Julian Gressel looks on from the sidelines on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Midfielder Aidan Morris goes up to head the ball during the U.S. men's national team's Gold Cup match against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Defender Malique Roberts, bottom left, stops a ball kicked by midfielder Djordje Mihailovic during the USMNT’s Gold Cup match against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A trainer assists Gerard Williams, bottom center, who had been injured during play Wednesday. Williams was able to get up and leave the field on his own.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Defender Gerard Williams yells toward his St. Kitts and Nevis teammates during the U.S. men's game against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at CityPark in St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. forward Alex Zendejas, left, dribbles the ball away from Andre Burley on Wednesday.