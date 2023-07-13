© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
The Athletic

  • St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (#39) launches the ball on Thursday, March 30, 2023, during the team’s Opening Day matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Busch Stadium.
    Sports
    Can the Cardinals bounce back?
    Wayne Pratt
    The last-place St. Louis Cardinals open the second half of a frustrating season Friday at Busch Stadium against Washington. They hit this week’s All-Star break more than 11 games behind division-leading Cincinnati.