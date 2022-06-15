Walter Thomas-Patterson is a student at Oberlin College & Conservatory in Ohio pursuing majors in Latin American studies and piano performance. On-campus, he serves as the founder and editor of the conservatory section for his college paper, The Oberlin Review.

Walter is passionate about highlighting underrepresented, Midwestern stories that complicate the narratives around political issues. He is currently working as a writer for The Nation magazine, reporting how protesters outside of the sole Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois have made it difficult for patients to access care.