Xcaret Nuñez covers agriculture and rural communities for KOSU. Her coverage focuses on undercovered farming and rural issues that affect both rural and urban residents in the state, particularly the Latino community.

She joined KOSU in June 2022 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.

Nuñez previously worked at KBIA, the NPR affiliate in Columbia, Missouri, as a reporter, producer and anchor where she covered both community and education beats. She was also a Missouri Statehouse reporter for the Missouri News Network, covering the 2022 legislative session. Nuñez previously interned for Here & Now, NPR/WBUR’s midday news magazine program.

A first-generation college graduate, Nuñez graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in religious studies. She is originally from Yuma, Arizona, the Southwest city known as the “Lettuce Capital of the World” and “Sunniest City on Earth.”