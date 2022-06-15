Zachary StaffordNPR Next Generation Radio: 2022 Mentee
Zachary Stafford is an educator, documentary filmmaker, and lifelong lover of all things radio. Born and raised in Belleville, Illinois, he studied geology and ornithology at Westminster College, and has a background in conservation work. He’s currently working on Shady, an educational documentary on a paleontology crew digging up a 66-million-year-old triceratops in the Badlands of South Dakota. In his free time, Stafford enjoys bird watching and adding to his rock and mineral collection. Stafford is a two-birds, one-stone kind of person.