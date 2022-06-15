Zachary Stafford is an educator, documentary filmmaker, and lifelong lover of all things radio. Born and raised in Belleville, Illinois, he studied geology and ornithology at Westminster College, and has a background in conservation work. He’s currently working on Shady, an educational documentary on a paleontology crew digging up a 66-million-year-old triceratops in the Badlands of South Dakota. In his free time, Stafford enjoys bird watching and adding to his rock and mineral collection. Stafford is a two-birds, one-stone kind of person.

