375th commander at Scott Air Force Base relieved of post

By 1 hour ago

Col. John Howard, the commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, has been removed from the post.

He had served as commander of the wing, which oversees the base, since late July.

Credit 375th Air Mobility Command

Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck, the 18th Air Force commander, relieved Howard of the command on Monday. A news release from 18th Air Force Public Affairs said the general had “lost confidence” in Howard’s leadership.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but ultimately one that best serves the 375th AMW and 18th AF,” Tuck said in the statement.

While not calling it an investigation, Capt. Ryan DeCamp, a spokesman for the 18th Air Force Public Affairs, said Tuesday the Air Force is gathering information. 

“Gen. Tuck was looking at what’s the best decision going forward for the 375th Air Mobility Wing,” DeCamp said. “He saw enough information that a change of leadership was needed and he made the change because he felt that was in the best interest of airmen and continuing the mission.”

The 375th Air Mobility Wing Vice Commander Col. W. Chris Buschur is serving as interim commander. The commander of the 375th leads more than 3,100 personnel, oversees assets totaling more than $4 billion, and controls an annual budget exceeding $130 million.

The Air Forces provided no other details about the change in command.

Before coming to Scott Air Force Base, Howard served as the vice commander of the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force, in Mildenhall, England. St. Louis Public Radio interviewed Howard and his wife, Dana, a retired Air Force colonel this fall.

375th Air Mobility Wing
Scott Air Force Base
