After Greitens opposition, soccer stadium backers hold off on state tax credits

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Eric and Sheena Greitens hold their sons, Joshua and Jacob, while speaking to reporters after casting their ballots the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Election Day 2016.
    Eric and Sheena Greitens hold their sons, Joshua and Jacob, while speaking to reporters after casting their ballots the St. Louis Public Library in the Central West End on Election Day 2016.
    File photo by Carolina Hidalgo I St. Louis Public Radio

Proponents of a soccer stadium in St. Louis are postponing their request for state tax credits, a development that makes Gov.-elect Eric Greitens’ opposition to the project much more significant.

The Missouri Development Finance Board was slated to deliberate Tuesday on $40 million of tax credits for the stadium, which is being proposed as a way to attract a Major League Soccer franchise to St. Louis. While the proposal has the strong backing of Gov. Jay Nixon and St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, it attracted opposition from Greitens. The Republican said in a statement on Monday the soccer stadium project was “nothing more than corporate welfare for millionaires.”

And on Monday afternoon, House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, slammed what he contended was a “rush” to approve the tax credits before Greitens took office. Most of the Missouri Development Finance Board is composed of members serving on expired terms or Nixon cabinet officials – which means Greitens could instantaneously have his appointees control the MDFB once he takes office.

In a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday morning, SC STL chairman Paul Edgerly said “while we were disappointed in the statement yesterday by Governor-Elect Greitens, we respect that he and others may differ from our views."

“We continue to believe in the substantial economic and other benefits of this project to the State and to the City of St. Louis,” Edgerly said. “Given current developments, we are postponing our scheduled meeting with the MDFB this morning so that we can personally meet with Gov. Elect Greitens in the days ahead to gain a complete understanding of his position and fully brief him on the project and the benefits it affords to the State of Missouri.” 

On Tuesday afternoon, Greitens said in a statement that he applauded "the decision by SC STL to withdraw their request for taxpayer money."

"It’s great news for Missouri taxpayers," Greitens said. "As I said yesterday, I'm opposed to taxpayer funding for the soccer stadium, something I view as welfare for millionaires. I’m looking forward to meeting with the ownership group to discuss a plan to bring private investment and jobs to Missouri."

SC STL’s decision to hold off on their request could put the future of the tax credits in doubt – especially if Greitens doesn’t budge from his opposition to publicly-funded stadiums. A reconstituted MDFB with Greitens appointees could vote down tax credits for the soccer stadium project.

What's more, Richardson said Monday that lawmakers might take a serious look at how the MDFB operates. (Sen. Rob Schaaf, R-St. Joseph, filed a bill to bar the MDFB from expending any public money.)

“This is the second year in a row that we’ve been talking about these types of credits being issued and a lot of legislative opposition to them,” Richardson said in an episode of the Politically Speaking podcast. “I don’t think there’d be any question that there would be desire for the legislature to review how those projects get awards and what the limits of the money available for MDFB are.”

Edgerly said that a study found the project would produce “a net positive economic impact for the state with more than 400 permanent jobs created, the generation of tax revenues that more than returns the State’s investment, and the ability to build upon the continued revitalization of Downtown St. Louis.” 

“We’re hopeful that Gov.-elect Greitens, who campaigned on a pro-business platform, will welcome the opportunity to learn more about the upside of the project for the state and city alike,” Edgerly said.

This isn’t the first time Greitens came out against publicly funding a St. Louis stadium. When he was campaigning for governor, Greitens blasted a scuttled riverfront football stadium as “welfare for billionaires.” 

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Major League Soccer
Eric Greitens
SC STL
Paul Edgerley
Missouri Development Finance Board
Tax Credits
Top Stories

Related Content

Only scope and timing of Missouri's expected right-to-work law is in question

By Dec 10, 2016
Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, was one of the biggest proponents of using the previous question to pass "right to work."
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri will become a right-to-work state. The chief question is how soon the General Assembly will put a version of the anti-union measure on the desk of soon-to-be Gov. Eric Greitens.

The other unknown is what particular form of “right to work’’ Missouri’s new law will take.

Under "right to work," unions and employers cannot require all workers in a bargaining unit to pay dues or fees. Although some versions of right to work say a worker cannot be required to join a union, federal law has barred such a requirement for a long time.

Kansas City lawyer tied to tea party groups tapped to be new head of Missouri Republican Party

By Dec 14, 2016
Todd Graves
LinkedIn

Updated Dec. 14 with Graves' comments — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens is naming former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves, now a Kansas City lawyer, as the new chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.

Graves is the brother of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, and served as U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district from 2001-2006, a post filled by then-President George W. Bush.

“Todd Graves is the governor-elect’s choice and he will make a fantastic chairman,’’ a Greitens spokesman said. Graves said in an interview that he's honored to take the job, particularly after the Missouri GOP did so well in the November elections.

Politically Speaking: Richardson says Missouri's economy will top General Assembly agenda

By & Dec 19, 2016
House Speaker Todd Richardson and Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard spent time talking in the Senate chamber on Wednesday.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio | File photos

House Speaker Todd Richardson joins St. Louis Public Radio’s Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum for the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast.

In his third appearance on the show, Richardson – a Republican from Poplar Bluff – lays out his key objectives for the coming legislative session. For the first time in eight years, the GOP will control the legislative and executive branches of Missouri state government.

Politically Speaking: Sen. Munzlinger talks about roads, GOP revolution in northeast Missouri

By & Dec 11, 2016
Sen. Brian Munzlinger
Marshall Griffin I St. Louis Public Radio

On the latest edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Jo Mannies are pleased to welcome Sen. Brian Munzlinger.

Munzlinger is a Republican from Williamstown, an unincorporated community in Lewis County in northeast Missouri. He represents a mammoth district that includes Adair, Chariton, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Macon, Marion, Pike, Schuyler, Scotland, Shelby, Ralls, and Randolph counties.

On the Trail: Assessing the emergence of an urban Republican governor in Missouri

By Dec 19, 2016
Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens hugs Rev. Ken McKoy, a pastor with Progressive Zion A.M.E. Church. Greitens walked with McKoy as part of NightLIFE, a group that seeks to curb violence in north St. Louis neighborhoods.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The bone-chilling streets of north St. Louis were largely empty last Friday night. An icy mist brought both automobile and foot traffic on Kingshighway to a halt, with the exception of a few cars and trucks – and a governor-elect.

On pavement that at times resembled an ice skating rink, Gov.-elect Eric Greitens walked methodically through the sidewalks and on the streets with a medium-sized scrum. The Republican chief executive-to-be was out with NightLIFE, a group seeking to curb violence in Fountain Park and Lewis Place neighborhoods.