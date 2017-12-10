 Alderwoman drops lawsuit over Scottrade upgrades, clearing the way for financing deal | St. Louis Public Radio

Alderwoman drops lawsuit over Scottrade upgrades, clearing the way for financing deal

By 1 minute ago
  • The interior of the Scottrade Center on Jan. 2, 2017.
    The interior of the Scottrade Center on Jan. 2, 2017.
    File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis alderwoman and two other city residents have dropped a lawsuit challenging the use of public money to make upgrades to the Scottrade Center.

A circuit court judge was scheduled to hear arguments in the case on Monday. The agreement removes one of the last legal barriers to a plan passed in February that requires the city to sell about $100 million in bonds to finance improvements such as a new scoreboard and ice-making equipment.

The suit by Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, and two other opponents of public funding for sports stadiums alleged that the state’s constitution forbids public money from being used to benefit private companies. It also claimed the 1992 lease between the city and the owners of the St. Louis Blues makes it clear St. Louis isn’t responsible for any upgrades to Scottrade.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Spencer said the financial stakes were “too high” to continue with the legal battle. Lawyers for Kiel Center Partners, which owns the Scottrade Center, had claimed the lawsuit was frivolous and had demanded that Spencer and the two others personally pay the attorneys fees for both sides.

The agreement says both sides will pay their own expenses, and prevents the opponents from making any other legal effort to block the Scottrade project. Spencer must also drop her efforts to come up with another way to finance the improvements.

“I have no doubt that had we taken this to the Supreme Court, the taxpayers of the City of St. Louis would have prevailed,” Spencer said. “The City can’t continue to make ill-informed financial decisions and remain solvent. And while the Scottrade transaction is behind us, I am hopeful that we have learned from these events and that the city and the general public are better for our efforts.”

A spokesman for Kiel Center Partners said he believes the agreement removes the last impediment to getting the bonds sold. But Comptroller Darlene Green is still challenging a judge’s order issued last week that forced her to sign the financing agreement.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
Top Stories
Scottrade Center
Cara Spencer

Related Content

Kiel partners, others sue city of St. Louis over Scottrade Center upgrades

By Aug 15, 2017
The interior of the Scottrade Center on Jan. 2, 2017.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 11:45 a.m. Aug. 16 with statement from Darlene Green— The owners of the Scottrade Center in downtown St. Louis have gone to court to kick-start the planned $100 million upgrade of the home of the St. Louis Blues.

Kiel Center Partners asked a St. Louis circuit judge on Tuesdsay to force Comptroller Darlene Green to issue the bonds for the project. This is the second lawsuit related to the work in a week: three St. Louis residents sued Friday, saying it’s illegal to use public dollars to help private companies make more money.

Aldermen take aim at 'payday loan' establishments

By Jun 24, 2016
The full Board of Aldermen is expected to take up the stadium funding plan next Tuesday.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

St. Louis aldermen want to place stricter regulations on “payday loan” establishments, part of a broader movement to combat institutions that provide short-term cash to primarily low-income individuals.

Payday loan companies tend to provide small, short-term loans to people. Some critics of the institutions say that they place high interest rates on the loans, which send low-income people who use the service into a cycle of debt.

After months of delay, aldermen give initial approval to restrictions on payday lenders

By Nov 4, 2016
A payday loan shop on Natural Bridge Avenue east of Union Boulevard. The high interest rate of payday loans can leave people on the hook for paying more in interest than the original loan.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday gave initial approval to legislation that would put new restrictions on payday lenders in the city.