Another restriction on Missouri's labor unions heads to Gov. Greitens; other bills head to House

Missouri legislators began churning through bills Thursday, including one now headed to Gov. Eric Greitens that bans forcing public works projects to use union workers.

Not everything is a done deal, as bills that would establish education savings accounts for certain students and allow a vote on increasing the St. Louis Zoo sales tax still need to be heard by the House.

The speed is key, considering there are two weeks left in the 2017 session and mounds of bills remain to be voted on. Here’s the rundown of Thursday’s action:

Project labor agreements

Senate Bill 182 cuts all state funding for local governments that require project labor agreements, or when non-union construction workers must pay union dues when working on a local construction project. Already, state projects ban PLAs; this bill affects Missouri's cities and counties.

The PLA bill, sponsored by GOP Sen. Bob Onder from Lake St. Louis, is the second piece of anti-union legislation this session to be sent to Greitens, who made it clear in his State of the State address that these bills were priorities. The first was right to work, which prohibits unions and employers from requiring workers to pay union dues starting Aug. 28.

One union leader's reaction was muted, saying that PLAs typically include guarantees that certain disputes don't shut down a construction site.

“We’re going to do the best we can to minimize the effects,” according to Mark Dalton, the assistant political director for the St. Louis-Kansas Carpenters Regional Council. “Really, over the years, we’ve been an organization that has been able to secure jobs … just based on the quality of work we’ve produced in the timely fashion with our skilled workers.”

Dalton also said the outlook isn't dire: “I really think we can get through this little bit of attack by the legislature without too much of a hiccup."

Education savings accounts

Senate Bill 313, which now goes to the House, creates education savings accounts, or ESAs, that only foster children, children with disabilities and children of military personnel can use for private school tuition.

It also requires individual schools, not school districts, to be accredited by the state; expands the school transfer law to allow students to attend charter and virtual schools; and allows transfers to both public and private nonreligious schools outside an unaccredited school district.

If the bill passes out of the Missouri House, it will accomplish a longstanding priority for “school choice” advocates.

Back in 2007, the GOP-controlled House rejected an effort that would have provided a 65 percent tax credit for donations to organizations that dole out scholarships for children in underperforming school districts. While the bill had strong support from then-Gov. Matt Blunt, it attracted substantial opposition from Republicans concerned about its impact on public schools.

Republican lawmakers effectively dropped tuition tax-credit efforts when Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon took office because Nixon promised to veto anything he regarded as a “voucher” program.

Zoo tax

Under Senate Bill 49, voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County will be able to decide whether to further fund the city's Zoo with a one-eighth of 1 percent sales tax. This measure also needs to be heard by the House.

Zoo president and CEO Jeffrey Bonner testified in March that the organization is spending $2 million annually on infrastructure, much of which is deteriorating due to age. The St. Louis Zoo opened in 1904.

Jason Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

