ArchCity Defenders sues over conditions at St. Louis’ medium security jail

A local legal nonprofit has sued the city of St. Louis, saying conditions at the Medium Security Institution violate the rights of inmates.

ArchCity Defenders filed the federal lawsuit Monday on behalf of seven inmates who spent time at the jail. The suit accuses the city of ignoring unsanitary conditions that led to a variety of health problems, and providing inadequate medical care. Guards are also accused of goading inmates into fights, and sexually harassing female inmates.

“The City of St. Louis daily condemns hundreds of presumptively innocent people to suffer in unspeakably hellish and inhumane conditions inside of its Medium Security Institution (MSI),” attorneys for ArchCity wrote in the lawsuit.

“These conditions not only violate the United States Constitution, but also run afoul of the most basic standards of human decency. So squalid are the conditions that persist at MSI that local residents have adopted a name for the jail that borrows from the long-abolished Victorian institution for the most impoverished and destitute: the Workhouse.”

ArchCity is asking a federal judge to order St. Louis to close MSI, or require the city to pay a $10,000 fine for each day the city does not install air conditioning units or take care of mold problems.

A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

This is not the first time the city has faced a federal lawsuit over conditions in its jails. Inmates sued in 1974, alleging that the old jail at the corner of 14th and Clark was overcrowded. The case was dismissed in 2000 when the city built the Criminal Justice Center downtown and closed the old facility.

In 2009, the ACLU of Missouri released an investigation of conditions at the jail. City officials at the time dismissed the report because it was based on interviews with anonymous inmates and guards. Five of the seven inmates in the ArchCity suit are named, though two are using pseudonyms “due to fear of retaliation, reputational harm, and social stigma.”

MSI became the scene of several days of protests this summer as temperatures climbed above 100 degrees. Most parts of the jail do not have air conditioning, and exposure to excessive heat is part of the ArchCity lawsuit.

