Army Corps prepares to clean up radioactive soils at homes in north St. Louis County

By 41 minutes ago
  • St. Cin Park in Hazelwood on Wednesday. The park is staying open during the clean-up, but the Corps is monitoring the air and water for contamination.
    The Army Corps of Engineers cleans up St. Cin Park in Hazelwood in August 2015.
    Mike Petersen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District

The Army Corps of Engineers this month is preparing to remove radioactive soils from residential properties along Coldwater Creek for the first time. 

The Corps' St. Louis District found the contamination in yards on Palm Drive in Hazelwood in the summer of 2015. The planned remediation work, which officials expect to complete this fall, will affect five houses, one apartment complex and a Metropolitan Sewer District property. All are located within the 10-year floodplain.

"We will be in there as long as it takes to remediate the soils that we have identified that need to be removed," said Bruce Munholand, chief of the Corps' Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program. 

The homes will still be occupied as officials perform their work. According to Corps officials, the contamination does not pose a risk to residents. 

This Google map shows areas where the Army Corps of Engineers has tested for radioactive contamination.
Credit Google Maps

The Corps detected low levels of contamination in the soil around the homes in summer 2015. The waste originated from nuclear weapons production in north St. Louis County in the 1940s. It was dumped in many areas around St. Louis, including Latty Avenue in Hazelwood and an area near Lambert St. Louis International Airport.

Rain, flooding and groundwater movement allowed the waste to travel into Coldwater Creek. 

At a public meeting hosted by the remediation program last month, officials also explained  plans to clean up contamination on residential properties along Elm Grove Avenue that are adjacent to the creek. That work is slated to begin at the end of this year. 

"[Remediation] is important in order to ensure the future, long-term safety and health of the people and protection of the environment in the area," Munholand said. 

Nearby residents have raised concerns about the waste causing cases of cancer, autoimmune diseases and other conditions. The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry is working on a public health assessment for the area that's expected to be released in October. 

Follow Eli Chen on Twitter: @StoriesByEli

Tags: 
Coldwater Creek

Related Content

Army Corps: Yards along Coldwater Creek are contaminated with radioactive waste

By Aug 19, 2015
St. Cin Park in Hazelwood on Wednesday. The park is staying open during the clean-up, but the Corps is monitoring the air and water for contamination.
Mike Petersen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has confirmed that it has found radioactive contamination at residential properties along Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County.

Mike Petersen, the chief of public affairs for the Corps' St. Louis District, said as of right now, "low-dose" contamination had been found in the soil around "a handful" of homes on Palm Drive in Hazelwood, immediately adjacent to the creek. He was not able to specify the exact number of properties affected.

Army Corps to Coldwater Creek residents: One park clean, more work to come

By Feb 17, 2016
This photo of Coldwater Creek flooding was taken from the Dunn Road bridge on Monday.
Paul A. Huddleston

A north St. Louis County park is now clean of radioactive material from the nearby contaminated Coldwater Creek, now that remediation by the Army Corps of Engineers is complete. 

Army Corps finds more radioactive contamination along Coldwater Creek

By Jun 24, 2015
Michelle Seeger questions Army Corps health physicist Jonathan Rankins while her sister Julie Pinkston looks on. Seeger grew up near Coldwater Creek and has Stage IV cancer.
Credit Véronique LaCapra | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 6/24/15 after the Corps open house - Area residents packed into a room at the Hazelwood Civic Center last night to find out the bad news about radioactive contamination in North St. Louis County.

At the open house, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed it has found radioactive contamination at three new sites along Coldwater Creek.

They are in St. Cin Park in Hazelwood, Duchesne Park in Florissant, and a property of the St. Louis Archdiocese behind St. Ferdinand cemetery, also in Hazelwood. All the contaminated areas are subject to flooding from the creek.