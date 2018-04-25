 Arrest made in 2017 vandalism at historic Jewish cemetery | St. Louis Public Radio

Arrest made in 2017 vandalism at historic Jewish cemetery

  • Many headstones remained toppled over Tuesday morning as crews worked to re-set them.
    A Florissant man has been charged with a felony for the 2017 vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth, a historic Jewish cemetery in University City.
Updated April 25 at 6 p.m. with statement from the Anti-Defamation League of St. Louis —A Florissant man has been charged with knocking over more than 100 gravestones at a historic Jewish cemetery in February 2017.

Prosecutors filed a single felony count of institutional vandalism against 34-year-old Alzado Harris on Wednesday for the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth cemetery in University City.

At the time, many suspected a hate crime because the incident happened during a rise in anti-Semitism across the country, but prosecutors said Harris was simply “drunk and mad.”

Alzado Harris, 34, has been charged with the February 2017 vandalism at Chesed Shel Emeth, a historic Jewish cemetery in University City. Prosecutors say the crime was not religiously motivated.
"While it won't be prosecuted as a hate crime, there is no question that at the time it certainly felt hateful to the Jewish community, both in St. Louis and far beyond," the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of St. Louis, Karen Aroesty, said in a statement. "While we waited on the investigation, some seriously impressive community building and interfaith expressions of support came from all over the world." 

Harris has a lengthy criminal record, and spent time in prison for burglary. Investigators connected him to the crime using DNA from a coat found at the scene, and prosecutors said he confessed in a taped interview. 

His bond was set at $20,000. If convicted, he faces seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The damage at Chesed Shel Emeth drew national attention. Gov. Eric Greitens and Vice President Mike Pence led a clean-up effort at the site.

Much of the destruction was concentrated in the older section of the cemetery, which started accepting burials in 1893.

‘Hate did not win’: Vandalized Jewish cemetery rededicated after repairs

By Camille Phillips Aug 6, 2017
Rabbi Yosef Landa, director of Chabad of Greater St. Louis, speaks at a rededication ceremony at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Aug. 6, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Six months after vandals knocked down more than 150 gravestones at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, members of the local Jewish community reconsecrated the land and honored the dead.

Despite grey clouds threatening rain, dozens attended the ceremony on Sunday, seeking closure after the grave markers were repaired, and in some cases replaced.

Police continue investigation of Jewish cemetery vandalism, but there are still no suspects

By May 8, 2017
Stones painted with ladybugs and hearts now mark the affected headstones. A little girl in Florida painted the stones. May 2017
Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

Executive director Anita Feigenbaum is standing in the rain, amid repaired headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth, the historic Jewish cemetery in University City that made international headlines last February after vandals knocked over 154 grave markers.

“Starting here, you would just see rows knocked down,’’ Feigenbaum said, pointing from beneath her umbrella. “There’s an example of a monument that was totally knocked down. And broken.”

Replacements coming for headstones broken by vandals at Jewish cemetery in University City

By Camille Phillips Mar 26, 2017
Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Tuesday morning. (Feb. 21, 2017)
File photo |Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Except for a few broken gravestones and scattered painted pebbles, no visible signs of last month’s vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in University City remain.

Within three days, workers uprighted most of the 154 toppled monuments at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery and resealed them to their bases.

‘When does it stop?’ Discussing the recent spate of actions against St. Louis' Jewish community

By Kelly Moffitt Feb 23, 2017
Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the more than 150 headstones that were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis have all now been righted, waiting only to be resealed, the damage still felt in St. Louis’ Jewish community is palpable. This weekend’s actions have compounded the emotional damage from a recurring spate of national and local threats made against the Jewish community, including a January bomb threat to St. Louis’ own Jewish Community Center.

More than 150 headstones damaged at Jewish cemetery in University City; authorities investigating

By Feb 21, 2017
Workers with Rosenbloom Monuments Company re-set headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on Tuesday morning.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated 10:15 p.m. with additional information from the cemetery. — The Jewish community throughout the St. Louis area is trying to understand what’s behind an act of vandalism that left 154 gravestones toppled in one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in the state of Missouri.

The damage happened some time over the weekend and was first noticed by workers making the rounds at the University City cemetery on Monday morning, according to Chesed Shel Emeth’s executive director, Anita Feigenbaum. 