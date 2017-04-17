Campaign finance reports show impact of new limits for Missouri politicians

While Missouri U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill and potential GOP rival U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner collect millions of dollars in campaign donations, many Missouri officials are raising far less as they adjust to new state campaign donation limits.

Amendment 2 limits statewide officials and Missouri legislators from accepting individual donations of more than $2,600 per election. State campaign reports from Jan. 1 to March 31 due Monday document the impact since the constitutional amendment went into effect Dec. 8.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, for example, reported raising $137,457 since Dec. 4 (a timeframe that was broader than other campaign reports filed before the deadline). But three-quarters of his money — $100,000 — came from a GOP donor who made the single contribution the day before the new restrictions took effect.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat seeking election in 2018, appeared to have one of the strongest quarter among the statewide candidates — $152,136 since Jan. 1, with a total bank account of $381,662.

McCaskill, Wagner set strong pace

Members of Congress must comply with federal individual donation limits of $2,700 per election. But that hasn’t deterred McCaskill or Wagner, who’ve been prolific money-raisers.

Copies of their campaign finance reports sent to reporters ahead of Monday’s deadline showed McCaskill, a Democrat, raised $2.81 million since Jan. 1. She has about $3.05 million in the bank, and her expenses for the period totaled $540,000.

Wagner, meanwhile, reported raising $2.17 million during the past three months, and has $2.77 million in the bank. She has spent just under $205,000 so far this year.

McCaskill already has announced her plans to run for a third term in 2018. Wagner, a Republican from Ballwin, long has been considered a possible challenger but hasn’t telegraphed her plans.

But Republican activists predict she will need to so within the next few months, especially considering that some major Republican donors are encouraging new state Attorney General Josh Hawley to run the U.S. Senate.

The Republican’s latest report shows that he has raised only $3,831 since Jan. 1. But his total bank account has almost $1.07 million in it that’s left over from his 2016 campaign.

Hawley won’t be able to use any of his state-raised money for a Senate bid, because of different campaign-finance laws governing state and federal candidates. He would have to set up a new federal campaign committee.

