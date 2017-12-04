 The Career Of Max Roach | St. Louis Public Radio
The Career Of Max Roach

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, December 4 is "The Career of Max Roach."  One of the founders of bebop drumming, Max Roach’s 69 year performance career included sideman work with Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker, leading his own groups, most notably Brown-Roach, Inc., pioneering civil rights work, choral music, symphony music and his own percussion ensemble, M’Boom.  Other musicians heard on the show will be Coleman Hawkins, Miles Davis, Bud Powell, George Wallington, Thelonious Monk, The :Lighthouse All-Stars, Herbie Nichols, Jazz at the Philharmonic, J.J. Johnson, Sonny Rollins, Slide Hampton, Booker Little, Duke Ellington, Abbey Lincoln, The Uptown String Quartet and Clark Terry.

This is one of Max Roach's unaccompanied drum solos called "The Third Eye."

