Celebrate political satire on July 4th with Capitol Steps

By Dawn Fels 51 minutes ago
SO you think you don't have any plans for July 4th? WRONG! SAD!

Celebrate the holiday and pick up a few new legal explanations from Rudy Giuliani when the Capitol Steps poke fun at today's news with their brand new, one-hour 4th of July special. Call your friends! Call your lawyer! Call your lawyer's lawyer! This special promises to be huge, fantastic, tremendous...the highest ratings ever, believe me.

If you’re a fan of political satire, you’ll love Capitol Steps’ July 4th holiday special. We'll run the one-hour special at noon on Wednesday.

St. Louis on the Air returns on Thursday, July 5th with a discussion with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, author of What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City. Her book focuses on what can be learned from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan. Host Don Marsh spoke to Dr. Hanna-Attisha on June 28 before an audience at the St. Louis County Library.

