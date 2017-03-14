Charter school legislation slowly progressing in Jefferson City

Two different versions of a proposal to expand charter schools in Missouri are getting more attention at the Capitol this week.

The House version (HB 634) is farther along and more limited in scope. It would allow charter schools to expand beyond St. Louis and Kansas City to any “charter county or county of the first classification,” in other words, more heavily populated areas, such as Springfield or Columbia. Two committees have passed it; the bill awaits first-round approval by the full House, which could happen later this week.

The Senate version (SB 428) is wide-ranging, providing for charter schools to expand anywhere in Missouri, including rural counties. It received a public hearing Tuesday afternoon, but no vote was taken.

Lawmakers tried two years ago to include charter schools as a way to help fix Missouri’s student transfer law, which allows students from failing school districts to transfer to nearby districts. In 2015, they passed a proposed transfer law fix that sought to expand charter schools statewide, along with expanding virtual classrooms, but the measure was vetoed by then-Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat.

GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has said he backs expanding charter schools, though he didn’t mention it in his State of the State address. Missouri Charter Public School Association’s executive director, Doug Thaman, has said that the House bill is the “preferred bill,” especially after the changes that he said came from “good, good conversation and the sharing of ideas.” And even the Missouri School Boards’ Association has said it won’t try to block an expansion.

Bill sponsor Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, said passing his measure would introduce competition as a means of improving public education.

“Competition, which can sometimes be viewed as a bad thing, is actually a very good thing,” he said. “The idea of competition, where different choices offer different brands and different services to a consumer, has been a very positive thing, and I think that’s what charter schools offer parents and children.”

Kansas City Democratic Sen. Jason Holsman, who sits on the Senate’s education committee, spoke about how there are several charter schools in his district, and said that, like most public schools, some are good and some aren’t.

But he said they shouldn’t be allowed anywhere and everywhere, especially if established schools are doing well on annual performance reports.

“If a school is successful – its APR is 90 or better – there’s absolutely no reason whatsoever to introduce that competition or those options into that district if they’re being successful,” he said.

Holsman also said charter schools don’t belong in lower-populated areas or smaller school districts that would be threatened financially by a charter school.

Holsman hasn’t seen the House bill, and wouldn’t say whether he supports it.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we put the kids first, and that these charter schools are going to be a positive addition to the districts and not a negative one,” he said.

Ryan Delaney contributed to this report.

Charter Schools
