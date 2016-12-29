Check Out the Top Stories From STLPR in December 2016

Our members continue to be more and more engaged with St. Louis Public Radio. To give you a better look behind-the-scenes at the station, we're giving you a peek into the top stories at STLPR over the last month. This will give you insights into not only what the station is covering month-to-month, but to see what our community - and people keeping up with our community from afar - are most interested in.

1.) How do you say '40,' 'here,' and 'wash?' Dissecting the particularities of the St. Louis dialect: Randy and Jeff Vines, St. Louis enthusiasts and owners of STL Style on Cherokee Street, have long had a fascination with the St. Louis dialect. They served as author Edward (Ted) McClelland’s colloquial guides in St. Louis as he wrote “How to Speak Midwestern,” which dissects the many dialects of the Midwest.

2.) Threats, fear and uncertainty plague LGBT people in St. Louis after the election: A number of people in St. Louis and across the nation have been harassed or threatened following the presidential election. The Southern Poverty Law Center calls these occurrences “hate incidents."

3.) Kansas City lawyer tied to tea party groups tapped to be new head of Missouri Republican Party: Former U.S. Attorney Todd Graves is the brother of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, and served as U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district from 2001-2006, a post filled by then-President George W. Bush.

4.) This Metro East county has one of the lowest poverty rates in the country : Only 14 counties nationwide have a lower poverty rate than Monroe County, Illinois, located directly south of St. Louis, according to a new census report.

5.) Pro & con: As ‘right to work’ nears certain reality in Missouri, what will it actually be like here?: The Republican near-sweep of statewide offices in the Nov. 8 election in Missouri opens the path for a lot of changes in the state but none is as assured as the passage of “right to work” legislation, which would alter the ability of labor unions to require dues from members to work certain jobs.