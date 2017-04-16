Jazz Unlimited for April 16, 2017 will be “The Compositions of Duke Ellington: Collaborations with Billy Strayhorn.” Duke Ellington and his writing partner, Billy Strayhorn were so closely attuned that on some compositions, no one could tell who wrote what. We will have selections from this collaboration by the Ellington Orchestra, Scott Amendola & Charlie Hunter, Stefon Harris, Kenny Baron & Dave Holland, the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Clark Terry & Ernie Wilkins, the Dutch Jazz Orchestra, Tommy Flanagan & Jaki Byard, Cleo Laine, The Palmetto All-Stars, Art Farmer, Dr. John, the Vienna Art Orchestra, Terell Stafford and James Newton.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.

This is a 1964 performance of Billy Strayhorn's composition "Take the 'A' Train" with the Ellington Orchestra with a rare public appearance of Billy Strayhorn and an ever rarer vocal by bassist Ernie Shepard.