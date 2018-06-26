 County Council jumping into battle against opioid abuse | St. Louis Public Radio

County Council jumping into battle against opioid abuse

By 42 minutes ago

The St. Louis County Council is planning to set up a special task force to tackle the region’s opioid problem, and is offering up to $1 million in grants to encourage people to come up with solutions.

In a rare show of solidarity, the council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of the plan.

The county already has a prescription drug monitoring program. But Councilman Mark Harder, a Republican from Ballwin, said the 11-member task force is a necessary addition.

“The people of St. Louis County need to know that there are leaders who care about this issue, and it’s only going to get worse. And we can do nothing, or we can go forward and try to come up with some solutions.”

The seven council members would each name one person to the task force, while County Executive Steve Stenger could name four.

The St. Louis Council at its meeting on June 26, 2018.
Credit Jo Mannies/St. Louis Public Radio

Stenger spokesman Cordell Whitlock said the county executive was open to any push to battle opioid abuse, and cited Stenger’s longstanding efforts in that regard.

Council chairman Sam Page, a Democrat from Creve Coeur, said the council wants the task force members to be chosen by next week, and hopes to have a report from the group by late August.

County vote on county parks?

Meanwhile, Page – a strong Stenger critic – introduced a bill Tuesday that seeks a change to the county’s charter to require that county voters must approve any sale or lease of county park property.

Page said his aim was to avoid a replay of last year’s dispute over Creve Coeur Park, where Stenger led an effort to build a new ice rink practice facility for the St. Louis Blues hockey team. Controversy led to the Blues putting their practice site elsewhere.

If the council goes along, Page is aiming to put the proposal on the November ballot.

New police stations move ahead

The council gave final approval to a bill authorizing $1.4 million to design two new county police stations.

The panel wants to see the design plans before giving final approval to construction.

One of the new stations would be in North County just off Dunn Road, near Christian Northeast Hospital. The second would be in Affton in South County.

In a related move, the council also gave final approval to a bill that requires Stenger to select new members to the county Port Authority. Page is among the council members critical of how the authority handled land acquisition for the south county site.

All of the authority members currently are serving after their terms expired; all had been appointed by Stenger’s predecessor, fellow Democrat Charlie Dooley, who left office in January 2015.

Tags: 
St. Louis County Council
Opioid addiction
Sam Page
Steve Stenger
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Ann officials worry fight between County Council and Stenger will hurt Northwest Plaza

By Jun 20, 2018
The St. Louis County Council rejected legislation aimed at regulating rental property in unincorporated St. Louis County.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council’s focus on redevelopment efforts at the old Northwest Plaza site – and its related accusations against County Executive Steve Stenger – are now igniting concerns among St. Ann officials and civic leaders.

St. Ann city administrator Matt Conley was among several who contended that the council’s political fight with Stenger is hurting the city’s efforts to attract businesses to the former shopping center site, which once was a regional magnet for shoppers.

St. Louis County Council seeks law-enforcement probe in its battles with Stenger

By Jun 13, 2018
The St. Louis County Council passed a resolution Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, asking municipalities to spend Proposition P solely on policing. The resolution is non-binding.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council plans to recommend that federal or state law enforcement agencies investigate whether County Executive Steve Stenger broke any laws when he moved some county operations to the old Northwest Plaza shopping center.

The 26-page report circulated this week by the council’s Ethics Committee takes aim at Stenger over his administration’s efforts to help redevelop the Northwest Plaza site in St. Ann.

The report – to be formally presented to the full council next week -- calls for the state attorney general or the U.S. attorney to look into the matter.

County Council flexes muscles, overrides 5 Stenger vetoes

By May 29, 2018
The St. Louis County Council passed a resolution Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, asking municipalities to spend Proposition P solely on policing. The resolution is non-binding.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County voters will likely weigh in this summer on the ongoing power struggle between the St. Louis County Council and County Executive Steve Stenger.

The council voted 6-1 today to override five of his vetoes. Three of the measures are proposed changes to the county Charter that will be placed on the August ballot.

One of the changes would set campaign-donation limits of $2,600 for candidates for countywide office or the council. All three have provisions that would increase the council’s powers.

Opioid-related deaths in St. Louis region rose again in 2017

By Jun 22, 2018
A kit containing the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.
File Photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Preliminary data from the community health agency NCADA show the number of opioid-related deaths in the St. Louis area rose again last year, as they have since 2007.

Nearly 760 people died due to opioids in 2017, a 5 percent increase from 2016. That was a relative improvement from the dramatic spike between 2015 and 2016, when deaths jumped from 517 to 712, or a 38 percent increase. The total includes deaths from things like driving under the influence of opioids as well as overdose deaths.

Stenger once again at odds with County Council — this time over Justice Center raises

By May 22, 2018
St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger confers with Councilman Pat Dolan at a Dec. 19, 2017, meeting of the St. Louis County Council.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is refusing to go along with legislation providing raises in the Justice Center — which includes the jail.

At issue is whether nurses that work in the Justice Center should get raises from a half-cent sales tax known as Proposition P.