Cuban Jazz Musicians

For November 19, 2017, Jazz Unlimited preented "Cuban Jazz Musicians."   Jelly Roll Morton called the Cuban influence on jazz “The Spanish Tinge.”  These musicians have been involved in jazz since the beginning.  Cuban Albert Socarras played the first jazz flute solo in 1927. The music by Socorras, Chucho Valdes, Chano Pozo, Dafnis Prieto, Hilario Duran, Mongo Santamaria, Machito, Irakere, Arturo Sandoval, Paquito D'Rivera, Mario Baiza, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Candido Camero, Chico O'Farrill, Harold Lopez-Nussa, Fabian Almazan and Alex Acuna was heard.

Here is a video of the Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio live in Cuba in 2016 playing "Bacalao Con Pan."

