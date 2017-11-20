For November 19, 2017, Jazz Unlimited preented "Cuban Jazz Musicians." Jelly Roll Morton called the Cuban influence on jazz “The Spanish Tinge.” These musicians have been involved in jazz since the beginning. Cuban Albert Socarras played the first jazz flute solo in 1927. The music by Socorras, Chucho Valdes, Chano Pozo, Dafnis Prieto, Hilario Duran, Mongo Santamaria, Machito, Irakere, Arturo Sandoval, Paquito D'Rivera, Mario Baiza, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Candido Camero, Chico O'Farrill, Harold Lopez-Nussa, Fabian Almazan and Alex Acuna was heard.

There are no photographs for this show.

The Archive for this show will be available until the morning of November 27, 2017.

Jazz Unlimited 11/19/17 Hour1 Archive

Jazz Unlimited 11/19/17 Hour 2 Awchive

Jazz Unlimited 11/19/17 Hour 3 Archive

Here is a video of the Harold Lopez-Nussa Trio live in Cuba in 2016 playing "Bacalao Con Pan."