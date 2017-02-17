Curious Louis: Who is the oldest person in St. Louis?

    Longtime St. Louis resident Lucy Hamm celebrates her 109th birthday with her family and her retirement community in Chesterfield. Hamm was born on Jan. 30, 1908.
It might be harder than you think to find the oldest person in town.

Local governments don’t formally track the data, and voting records are often manually entered, and can contain errors. So when a listener named Sally asked our Curious Louis project to find the oldest person in St. Louis, we started looking.

After calls to county election boards and senior service nonprofits came up short, employees in the office of St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay introduced us to someone who might just be the winner: 109-year-old Lucy Hamm.

Even better, she invited us to her birthday party.

On a crisp Saturday afternoon, a friend wheeled Hamm through the hallway of Brooking Park, an assisted living facility in Chesterfield, to a chorus of “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy birthday to me!” Hamm beamed, resplendent in a blinking tiara and bright red lipstick.

Lucy Hamm enjoys a pale ale from Schlafly at her 109th birthday party in Chesterfield. Beer is her favorite, but she also enjoys a good whiskey sour.
Hamm was known as the “sheriff” of Tower Grove Manor before she moved to Chesterfield. There were balloons, a yellow cake, and even a six-pack of her favorite Schlafly beer, which she still enjoys. Her grandson took her to the brewery when it first opened, and she has been a loyal fan ever since.

“I’m amazed at myself. I never would have thought I would have been the oldest one here,” Hamm said, before she was presented with a proclamation from the mayor of Chesterfield and a tray of sugar cookies that read “LUCY IS 109!”

Bob Nation, the mayor of Chesterfield, presents Lucy Hamm with a proclamation in honor of her birthday. Local governments don't formally track how their local resident is, and rely on nominations from family members and nursing homes to make these pronouncements.
In fact, Hamm has become a bit of a local celebrity in years’ past. St. Louis Public Radio interviewed her in 2015, when she turned 107; The Riverfront Times covered her 108th birthday bash.

Hamm was born Jan. 30, 1908. That's the same year Henry Ford introduced the Model T, and the Cubs won the World Series before their century-plus dry spell.

She grew up in the river town of Cairo, Illinois, — “down south, between where the rivers come together,” she explained.

At the party, nursing home staff presented Lucy Hamm with a plate of cookies in her honor.
Hamm married a barber and moved to St. Louis. She worked sewing burial shrouds for her sister, who was an undertaker. Later, Hamm worked in a shoe factory, and taught herself how to be a bookkeeper.

“She is a very hardworking person, she worked until she was 72,” said her daughter-in-law, Janice Hamm. “During the war she worked at a small arms making ammunition for soldiers.”

Lucy Hamm had two children, and presides as matriarch over seven grandkids, 11 great-grand children, and a 3-year-old great-great-grandson.

“People used to ask her how come she lived so long. And she’d say I drink a beer every day except Sunday. Then it went from that — she said that didn’t sound too good — to 'I ate an apple a day, ' but then it got to be hard work,” Janice Hamm said.

She is pretty sure her mother-in-law is the oldest person in the St. Louis area.

But if you know someone who’s 110, make sure to give us a call.

