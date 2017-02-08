Related Program: 
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: Activist Elizabeth Vega is outspoken about Art House and her house arrest

By & 41 minutes ago
  • Elizabeth Vega is on the front porch of Art House in this February 6, 2017 photo, talking about a child's chalk drawing on the bricks.
    Elizabeth Vega is on the front porch of Art House, talking about a child's chalk drawing on the bricks.
    Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis artist and activist Elizabeth Vega spends a lot of time in her home.

It’s a place in north St. Louis known as Art House, that she bought in 2015. There, she provides space for sign-making and other activities related to protest actions. She also works with local children to create kites, collages and other art to help them process their feelings. Recently, she spent five days and nights at Art House without leaving. An ankle monitoring device kept her tethered to her home.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Vega about the assault charge and conviction that led to her house-arrest and probation sentence, and why working with children is an important part of her activism.

Elizabeth Vega reflects on the art created in her her home, called Art House.
Credit Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Here’s a little of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

  • Vega, on wearing an ankle monitor: “There would be times that I would like get ready to walk out the door and realize that, 'Oh, wait, I’m under house arrest.'”
  • About how her talents lie more in the writing realm rather than the visual arts arena: “I co-founded the Artivists but they don’t let me do lettering.”
  • What Vega asks herself as she works with kids: “How do we instill in them the creativity and imagination so they can re-envision a new world?”

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also view all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by SPACE Architecture + Design. 

Follow Willis and Nancy on Twitter: @WillisRArnold and @NancyFowlerSTL

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find artists to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural themes deserve a closer look.

Tags: 
Art and Activism
Visual Art
Elizabeth Vega
Ferguson
Cut & Paste

Related Content

StoryCorps: One photo reunites two Ferguson protesters

By Aug 4, 2015
This photograph was published by the Kansas City Star. Jamell Spann, center, at a protest following the Aug. 9, 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown. Elizabeth Vega, right, and several of his friends try to comfort him.
Photo by Robert Cohen of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, distributed by the Associated Press and then published online by the Kansas City Star.

Following the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson on Aug. 9, 2014, the world watched the aftermath of the shooting and the subsequent demonstrations and police actions through news coverage, including many stirring photographs. 

One of those photos was taken by St. Louis Post Dispatch photographer Robert Cohen. It was part of a portfolio of work that won the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography. The picture shows  a young man, body tensed in anguish, his face in a scream of sorrow, anger, frustration and fear. He is surrounded by other young people and one adult woman, her face grimaced with sadness, her hand on his shoulder in an attempt to comfort him. 

Ferguson protest art finds a final resting place

By Sep 27, 2016
De Nichols | Facebook

The National Museum of African American History and Culture opened in Washington, D.C., to the public this past weekend. Unlike many of those in the crowd at the opening ceremony, St. Louis artists De Nichols, Marcis Curtis and Mallory Nezam made artwork that is in the museum’s collection.

The trio made the 13-hour trip by car from St. Louis to see The Mirror Casket’s new home. After touring the exhibits, the group left confident that the Smithsonian will carefully display the life-sized casket covered in shattered mirrors. The sculpture asks audiences to reflect on their role in the struggle for social justice.

Cut & Paste: Would dancer Katherine Dunham have joined Black Lives Matter? Historian says yes

By & Aug 4, 2016
Detail of Katherine Dunham in Choros, undated
Missouri History Museum | Provided

Before Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, before Freedom Riders headed to segregated bus stations, before Martin Luther King Jr. led his first march, there was Katherine Dunham.

The dancer and choreographer stood up to discrimination as far back as 1944. She railed against a system in which hotels wouldn’t book her and theaters wouldn’t let her black and white fans sit together, according to Washington University professor Joanna Dee Das. Das has written a book about the legendary artist and activist who lived in East St. Louis off and on starting in the mid'60s. The book, “Katherine Dunham:  Dance and the African Diaspora,” is set for release early next year.

Boost in visitors, volunteers brings new energy to the Griot Museum of Black History

By Apr 3, 2016
This group of 40 students from Arthur Smith Middle Magnet School in Alexandria, La., stopped by the Griot Museum of Black History last week on a spring break trip.
The Griot Museum of Black History

Things are looking up for St. Louis’ struggling Griot Museum of Black History.

Last fall, Griot founder Lois Conley could barely pay the bills. Plunging attendance meant the museum was only open three days a week. But so far this year, the number of visitors has at least doubled. Conley doesn’t have a hard figure because she hasn’t had time to add up the numbers.

“We’ve just been too busy,” she said. “We were open every day in February and had visitors every day."