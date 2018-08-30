 Cut & Paste: Actor helps make theater friendlier for those with sensory issues — including herself | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: Actor helps make theater friendlier for those with sensory issues — including herself

By

Jen Kerner plays a Bird Girl in Christ Memorial's 2016 production of Seussical.
Credit Cindy Tiefenbrunn

St. Louis actor Jen Kerner has played dozens of characters, but in recent years she’s taken on a new role: making the theater experience enjoyable for people who are overwhelmed by loud sounds and bright lights that are part of the typical theatrical experience.

Kerner works in job placement for people with developmental disabilities who often have sensory issues. Four years ago, she began to pay more attention to her own sensitivities during rehearsals for “The Music Man," in which the orchestra seemed noisy and abrasive. Shortly thereafter, a doctor diagnosed her with autism.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Kerner about her struggles and her advocacy, in two upcoming sensory-friendly productions.

On Sunday, Next Generation Theater Company presents an adaptation of “Newsies" at the Florissant Civic Center, and on Sept. 20, Christ Memorial Luther Church will hold a sensory-friendly presentation of “The Wizard of Oz.”

Here’s a list of sensory-friendly summer experiences for children, from art-making to movies to playgrounds.

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

