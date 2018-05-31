 Cut & Paste: Animation artist Sarah Paulsen explores ‘The Invention of Whiteness’ at CAM | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: Animation artist Sarah Paulsen explores ‘The Invention of Whiteness’ at CAM

  • This image is from artist Sarah Paulsen's
    This image is from artist Sarah Paulsen's "White by Law" animated film, part of her Great Rivers Biennial exhibition.
    Sarah Paulsen
  • Sarah Paulsen created an animated film called
    Sarah Paulsen created an animated film called "Elegy to Connie" after the 2008 Kirkwood City Hall shooting.
    Sarah Paulsen
  • This image is from Sarah Paulsen's
    This image is from Sarah Paulsen's "Infinite Void," part of her Great Rivers Biennial exhibition.
    Sarah Paulsen
  • One of Sarah Paulsen's Great Rivers Biennial exhibition videos explores consumerism through images of Jello.
    One of Sarah Paulsen's Great Rivers Biennial exhibition videos explores consumerism through images of Jello.
    Sarah Paulsen

For most of her life, St. Louis artist Sarah Paulsen was oblivious to what it means to be white, and the privilege it confers.

Then in 2008, Charles Lee “Cookie” Thornton shot and killed six people at Kirkwood City Hall.  Thornton was a black man; his victims were white. The tragedy threw a spotlight on the racial, class and wealth divide that had long existed in the St. Louis suburb. It also prompted Paulsen to begin exploring the social construct of race in America and how being white means never having to think about it.

The result is her collection of stop-motion animation films, “The Invention of Whiteness,” now on display as part of the Great Rivers Biennial exhibition. In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Paulsen about her journey and her show at the Contemporary Art Museum. It runs through Aug. 19.

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by JEMA Architects, Planners and Designers.

Follow Nancy and Jeremy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL, @JeremyDGoodwin  

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find creative people to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural drivers deserve a closer look.

