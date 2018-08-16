Cut & Paste: Daria Finley uses her blindness to fuel creativity

St. Louis native Daria Finley was focused on her career, working in the information technology department of the Department of Defense, when one day she woke up blind. She'd been diagnosed with glaucoma the year before, but her sudden onset of blindness was a shock for her and her doctors.

Finley used this life-changing experience as an opportunity to pursue things she had only daydreamed about doing before. They include modeling, acting in a short film and writing and performing a one-woman play about her experiences.

She spoke with Cut & Paste about this unexpected journey in her life, and the ways she's made something positive out of this "new normal."

