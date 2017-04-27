 Cut & Paste: It's 'a very white-dominated field': Adrienne Davis advocates for diversity in the arts | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste: It's 'a very white-dominated field': Adrienne Davis advocates for diversity in the arts

  • In this April 12 photo, arts advocate and law professor Adrienne Davis looks upon a piece by artist Lorna Simpson in her home collection.
    Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio
  • This piece in Davis' home, seen in this April 12 photo, is by HassanHajjaj. It's called
    Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio
  • This piece by Mickalene Thomas, seen in this April 12 photo, is Untitled (lipstick), bronze.
    Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Adrienne Davis teaches law but she regularly cross-examines the status quo in a completely different field: the arts.

The Washington University law professor will receive an Arts Advocacy award from the Women of Achievement of St. Louis in a May 16 event at the Ritz-Carlton. The honor applauds her service on various boards including that of the St. Louis Art Museum and Opera Theatre of St. Louis.

But it also extols her efforts to infuse more racial diversity into the artistic pipeline, from art-makers to gallery attendants to curators to institutional leaders. In our latest Cut & Paste arts and culture podcast, we talk with Davis about her advocacy and why it matters.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

  • About her role in encouraging young artists, especially those of color, to make art around current events: “They would say they were trying to blow the whole thing up and I would say, ‘Good for you!’ I want to stand in the sidelines and cheer them on.”
  • On the need for black representation in discussions like the recent one around the Whitney Biennial painting of Emmett Till in his coffin: “I think it’s incredibly important that we have a lot of voices in the room.”
  • How she dryly compares the vitality of her law papers to what her art-making contemporaries are doing:  “My stuff, my mother doesn’t even read.”

The Art of Collecting: Art reflects law prof's evolving views on race, gender

By Sep 3, 2013
Adrienne Davis with a work by Sam Gilliam. It is acrylic on polypropylene on birch panels.
Jarred Gastreich | St. Louis Beacon | 2013

This article originally appeared in the St. Louis Beacon. - In her 20s, Adrienne Davis’ focus on race, gender and identity was well defined. Her research as a Yale Law School student and young law professor centered on critical race theory, or the ways in which racism is institutionalized in American society, a theme mirrored by her early art purchases.

“The pieces are very vivid, they have very, very sharp lines, there’s a kind of a definite-ness to them,” Davis said.

Cut & Paste: For Kat Reynolds, photography is about creating trust and being ‘super-present’

By & Apr 13, 2017
Kat Reynolds is pictured in a file photo of a self-portrait shown recently at The Militzer Art Gallery in St. Louis.
Provided | Kat Reynolds

Photographer Kat Reynolds is having a moment.

In the past few months, Reynolds has exhibited at five St. Louis venues. She was named this year’s Emerging Artist by the local Visionary Awards, a prize she’ll accept April 24 at the Sun Theater in Grand Center. She’s also wrapping up a residency program at Paul Artspace, north of Florissant. Her work primarily features young people of color, friends, people she encounters on the street, or people she finds through social media.

Reynolds works all these activities around a full-time customer relations job. In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we catch up with this busy artist, who strives to genuinely connect with her subjects.

African-American Art: It’s Not Just For February Anymore, In St. Louis

By Oct 24, 2014
Kehinde Wiley, detail, ‘After Titian's Penitent Mary Magdalene,’ oil wash on paper, 90 x 60 inches, Courtesy of Susan and David Sherman
Provided by Philip Slein Gallery

Black-owned galleries display African-American art all year long. Many others tend bring out such work only during February, Black History Month. But that’s changing.

Recent shows bucking the trend include an exhibit opening Friday at the Philip Slein Gallery in the Central West End. African-American-themed work from private St. Louis homes comprises “Other Ways, Other Times: Influences of African-American Tradition from St. Louis Collections.”

Cut & Paste: Fight over Kelley Walker exhibit simmers in St. Louis and in couple's relationship

By & Sep 30, 2016
Jason Wilson, CAM board member, and Shanti Parikh, anthropology and African Studies assistant professor
Kelly Moffit | St. Louis Public Radio

An exhibition that opened at the Contemporary Art Museum Sept. 16 continues to draw fire for images that some say are demeaning to African-Americans. The issue has hit home with many St. Louisans including Shanti Parikh, an anthropology and African Studies associate professor, and her husband Jason Wilson, who’s on the board at CAM.