 Cut & Paste: Kat Reynolds explores the link between black women and beauty products | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: Kat Reynolds explores the link between black women and beauty products

By 7 hours ago

This photograph by Kat Reynolds is part of the Mane 'n Tail exhibition. Other artists include LaKela Brown, Pamela Council, Baseerah Khan, Abigail Lucien, Narcissister, Yvonne Osei, Shenequa, Diamond Stingily and Rachel Youn.
Credit Provided | Kat Reynolds

Kat Reynolds stops by the beauty products store about as often as some people shop for groceries — about three times a month.

For many women, shampoos, conditioners, extensions and weaves seem to hold the key not only to an improved appearance but also a kind of self-satisfaction, according to Reynolds. With that in mind, the photographer is curating an art exhibition, “Mane ‘n Tail,” named for a popular line of beauty products.

Reynolds said the show, which opens Jan. 19, focuses on female attractiveness and African-American culture, including money and self-determination.

“The whole concept of black women going into the beauty supply and being able to change their appearance so easily is like ultimate freedom,” Reynolds said.

“Mane 'n Tail” mirrors Reynolds’ own journey around beauty, from childhood to adulthood.

“It’s like, ‘Oh, how can I blend in and make friends,’ and then when you get older, you’re like, ‘Oh, how can I not blend in and look unique and still be myself?’” she said.

The exhibition features photography, new media, installation and sculpture, including hair weaves and braids.

“I felt like I couldn’t actually have a beauty supply show without actually having hair,” Reynolds said.

“Mane 'n Tail” is showing at The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee St.

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also find all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by JEMA Architects, Planners and Designers.

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find creative people to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural drivers deserve a closer look.

Tags: 
Cut & Paste
Photography
Visual Art
African-American Art
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

‘All Colors’ African-American exhibition spotlights dozens of national and local artists

By Jan 4, 2018
Lonnie Powell's watercolor, Southsun is one of 200 works in the All Colors exhibition.
Portfolio Gallery

A longtime gallery owner is debuting an exhibition Jan. 13 that he hopes will draw people from all over the country to see African-American art in St. Louis.

“All Colors” features the work of 66 national and local artists. The Portfolio Gallery nonprofit will present the show at the Artists’ Guild, 2 Jackson Ave., in Clayton, the first exhibition following the sale of its Grand Center building.

Portfolio owner Robert Powell sold the gallery space in 2015 with the goal of supporting African-American artists.

Cut & Paste: Set designer weaves remants of culture, nomadic childhood into dystopian Christmas

By & Dec 14, 2017
Kristin Cassidy spent weeks getting this set ready for the encore production of Remnant.
Provided | John Lamb

You can often find St. Louis artist and set designer Kristin Cassidy on the banks of the Mississippi River, picking up stones, metal and even animal bones.

Recapping the 2017 St. Louis ‘arts-world’: Stories of arts education, politics and St. Louis icons

By Dec 14, 2017
St. Louis Public Radio's arts and culture reporters Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler talk about their most memorable reports of 2017.
Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we did a year-in-review of the top arts and culture stories of 2017. Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion were St. Louis Public Radio reporters Nancy Fowler and Willis Ryder Arnold.

“It’s been a really exciting time to be covering St. Louis arts in the last couple of years,” Arnold said.