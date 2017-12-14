 Cut & Paste: Set designer weaves remants of culture, nomadic childhood into dystopian Christmas | St. Louis Public Radio
Cut & Paste: Set designer weaves remants of culture, nomadic childhood into dystopian Christmas

By

Kristin Cassidy spent weeks getting this set ready for the encore production of 'Remnant.'
Credit Provided | John Lamb

You can often find St. Louis artist and set designer Kristin Cassidy on the banks of the Mississippi River, picking up stones, metal and even animal bones.

Cassidy has long used such items to create installation art. Now, as a set designer, she’s created a fantastical, 71-by-37-foot world, punctuated by colored lights. It’s the backdrop for Mustard Seed Theatre’s revival of its very first play, “Remnant” about a handful of survivors marking Christmas in a dystopian world.

Kristin Cassidy can frequently be found at the St. Louis riverfront, searching for art materials.
Credit Provided | Dave Moore

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Cassidy about designing the backdrop for the chaotic holiday and how being a child of divorce forged her fascination with objects.

