Cut & Paste: Set designer weaves remants of culture, nomadic childhood into dystopian Christmas

You can often find St. Louis artist and set designer Kristin Cassidy on the banks of the Mississippi River, picking up stones, metal and even animal bones.

Cassidy has long used such items to create installation art. Now, as a set designer, she’s created a fantastical, 71-by-37-foot world, punctuated by colored lights. It’s the backdrop for Mustard Seed Theatre’s revival of its very first play, “Remnant” about a handful of survivors marking Christmas in a dystopian world.

In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with Cassidy about designing the backdrop for the chaotic holiday and how being a child of divorce forged her fascination with objects.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Nancy Fowler and Willis Ryder Arnold talk with artist and set designer Kristin Cassidy about her work, life and designing the set of Mustard Seed Theatre’s revival of 'Remnant.'

