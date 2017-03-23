 Cut & Paste: St. Louis' LGBTQ film festival marks 10 years of history and 'magic' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Cut & Paste

Cut & Paste: St. Louis' LGBTQ film festival marks 10 years of history and 'magic'

By & 8 minutes ago
  • This is the marketing image for
    "The Boys in the Band," released in 1970, is one of two classic films to be shown in this year's QFest.
    Provided | Cinema St. Louis

When St. Louis' QFest of films officially launched, people in the LGBTQ community were barred from institutions ranging from the military service to marriage.

A decade later, LGBTQ citizens can both serve and marry.  The 10th annual festival, which opens March 29, includes a dozen films that reflect a restricted past and progressive present.

The Cinema St. Louis festival at .Zack in Grand Center includes modern fare such as "Lovesong" starring Riley Keough and Jena Malone, and classics, including 1970s' "The Boys in the Band." In our latest Cut & Paste podcast, we talk with QFest organizer Chris Clark about the history and magic of the festival, and some of its more memorable offerings during the past decade.

Here’s some of what you’ll hear in the podcast:

  • Clark on the value of films like “But I’m a Cheerleader” that parody serious issues like conversion therapy: “None of us can or could have survived without finding some humor in some things even when it was dark.”
  • About films with "coming out" themes: “I like those kind of stories; it kind of reminds me of a young ‘me.’”
  • On how films about the transgender experience have evolved: “Now there are transgender filmmakers, not just clumsy films about what people with no real-life experience thought it was like to be that way.”

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also view all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

The podcast is sponsored by SPACE Architecture + Design. 

Follow Willis and Nancy on Twitter: @WillisRArnold and @NancyFowlerSTL

Please help St. Louis Public Radio find artists to feature on Cut & Paste. Tell us which artists and cultural themes deserve a closer look.

Tags: 
Cinema St. Louis
Cut & Paste
Film
Qfest
LGBTQ
.Zack
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

U. City native worked on ‘Lion King,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Moana,’ and now heads effects animation at Disney

By Nov 8, 2016
Marlon West, who has worked on more than 13 Disney animated features, will return to St. Louis this week to recieve the Charles Guggenheim Cinema St. Louis Award at the St. Louis International Film Festival.
St. Louis International Film Festival

Marlon West can’t remember a time he wasn’t interested in film, and animation, in particular. After graduating University City High School, he attended Columbia College in Chicago, where he studied film and writing, then moved on to animate Encyclopedia Brittanica films, a Beastie Boys music video and even Michael Jackson’s "California Raisins" commercial.

Media literacy, honesty and documentary film: True False Film Fest marks 14th year in mid-Missouri

By Feb 15, 2017
The "March March" during True/False Film Fest in 2016 includes the Papier-mâché-d heads of the festival's co-founders Paul Sturtz and David Wilson.
Courtesy Kelly Moffitt

In a “post-truth” era of “alternative facts,” the importance of media literacy, and questioning why different media is made the way that it is, has reemerged in American society.  

Such media literacy values are baked into True/False Film Fest, a four-day mid-Missouri festival devoted solely to documentary filmmaking. This year the festival will take place from March 2-5 and screen some 35 nonfiction films that urge audiences to define the line between real and fake.

Meet Mazy: A transgender 10-year-old with a story made for the movies

By Apr 28, 2016
Mazy and Amber Gilleylen in their Overland living room which is also the classroom where Gilleylen has home-schooled her daughter since last fall.
Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

There are plenty of smart, happy 10-year-olds in St. Louis. But there’s only one Mazy Gilleylen.

Mazy loves typical kid stuff, like  singing, drawing and taking care of her pets. But she was living with a secret, and that meant life wasn't always this good. Telling the truth — with her family’s support — made things better, and made her a film star.

Ferguson documentary debuts at Sundance

By Jan 20, 2017
Children hold anti-rascist signs while standing on the lawn at a Ferguson related protest.
Provided by Lucas Alvarado Farrar

A local filmmaker aims to bring international audiences an authentic take on the protests that occurred in Ferguson two years ago after then-officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown.

Director Damon Davis’ documentary “Whose Streets” takes an unflinching look at the Ferguson protests from the position of protesters and activists.  The film debuts today at the internationally recognized Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. 

Take Five: Cinema St. Louis head on festival of 'Money, Need and Greed'

By Apr 2, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Money is the subject of many a popular song: It “Makes the World Go ‘Round” in “Cabaret.” Dire Straits laments “Money for Nothing.” Money "is a hit,” according to Pink Floyd.

Money will also be explored in literature, film and theater in the April 4-6 Greater St. Louis Humanities Festival. “Money, Money! Need, Greed and Generosity” is sponsored by Cinema St. Louis and a dozen other organizations. The 2013 event is St. Louis’ second annual festival. It’s the brainchild of Washington University English professor Gerald Early, who was inspired by the Chicago Humanities Festival.

Cut & Paste: Artists to St. Louis’ next mayor: Show us the money and the love

By & Mar 9, 2017
A crowd of artists had many questions for St. Louis' mayoral candidates at this February 27 forum.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

When St. Louis’ next mayor takes office, local artists will be waiting.

They’ve got a list of things they want the mayor — likely Lyda Krewson — to do in support of the arts. They presented their ideas to mayoral candidates in a recent forum presented by Citizen Artist St. Louis. Their goals include a living wage, more artists at the table when economic development plans are decided and recognition of artists’ economic contributions.