New appliances sit in the unfinished kitchen at the Ferguson Community Center.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

Renovated Ferguson Senior Center won't be open in time for Christmas

North St. Louis County seniors will be waiting a bit longer for the opening of a new center run by the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. The organization is remodeling an unused kitchen and common room at the Ferguson Community Center to provide hot meals and programs for older adults. Though she had once hoped to open the center by Christmas, Executive Director Mary Schaefer said the space should be ready in the next two months.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says a drug registry would save lives.
Jo Mannies | St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

McCaskill early target of conservative ad campaign

Cut & Paste: A year of beatboxers, Baptist influence and that controversy at CAM

By & 14 minutes ago
  • From Radar Home by Amy Reidel, an illustration by Fox Smith and a file photo of poet Treasure Shields Redmond
    From Radar Home by Amy Reidel, an illustration by Fox Smith and a file photo of poet Treasure Shields Redmond
    Provided and file photos

The art of activism weaved its way more deeply into the St. Louis arts scene in 2016.

In this year’s Cut & Paste arts and culture podcasts, we brought you conversations with performers, poets and visual video artists, inspired personal experiences and cultural issues.

A poet and performance artist got her start in church. A visual artist made work around her mother’s cancer. A father drummed beatboxing into his daughter’s psyche before she was even born.

In this podcast, we revisit some of those artists, along with one couple’s analysis of the Contemporary Art Museum controversy over an exhibition prompting charges of racial insensitivity.

Here's some of what you'll hear in the podcast:

  • Poet Treasure Shields Redmond, on a poem she imagined the mother of activist Fannie Lou Hamer would have written: “Came out full-grown and singing, “Glory.”
  • Beatboxer Nicole Paris, about switching roles with her beatboxing father: “I was teaching him some of my techniques.”
  • Shanti Parikh, on her husband’s views of taking down CAM’s Kelley Walker exhibition: “Jason was of the mindset that, ‘No, it shouldn’t come down.’ And I was of the mindset that, “You can’t say that until you work the issue out.”

Look for new Cut & Paste (#cutpastestl) podcasts every few weeks on our website. You can also view all previous podcasts focusing on a diverse collection of visual and performing artists, and subscribe to Cut & Paste through this link.

Contemporary Art Museum hopes new exhibits restore public's faith after Walker show

By Nov 22, 2016
Provided by CAM

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis hopes its upcoming exhibit will help regain some of the public trust lost after the Kelley Walker exhibit spawned controversy this fall.

The new exhibit will feature four artists: photographer Deanna Lawson, visual artist Louis Cameron, figurative painter Nicola Tyson and muralist Katherine Bernhardt.

Although CAM planned the latest exhibits before the Walker exhibit opened, administrators want the show, which opens in January, to address some of the concerns people in St. Louis had about Walker's displays.

Visitors and area artists expressed outrage that CAM gave wall space to a white artist who they criticized for defacing images of black people — from civil-rights era photographs to an enlarged image of the rapper Trina on the cover of the culture magazine King.

Cut & Paste: Fight over Kelley Walker exhibit simmers in St. Louis and in couple's relationship

By & Sep 30, 2016
Jason Wilson, CAM board member, and Shanti Parikh, anthropology and African Studies assistant professor
Kelly Moffit | St. Louis Public Radio

An exhibition that opened at the Contemporary Art Museum Sept. 16 continues to draw fire for images that some say are demeaning to African-Americans. The issue has hit home with many St. Louisans including Shanti Parikh, an anthropology and African Studies associate professor, and her husband Jason Wilson, who’s on the board at CAM.

Cut & Paste: Famous St. Louis father and daughter beatboxers swap sounds and stories

By & Nov 17, 2016
Father-daughter beatboxers Nicole Paris and Ed Cage have fun posing for this photo on November 5, 2016.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Millions have marveled at the beatboxing contests between father-daughter duo Ed Cage and Nicole Paris. They’ve battled it out in numerous YouTube videos and TV appearances including “The Late Late Show” and “Steve Harvey Show.”

But did you know they live in St. Louis? And that their beatboxing (percussion sounds produced mainly by mouth)  is more often collaborative than competitive?

Cut & Paste: Cancer, love and loss are perfect storm for Amy Reidel’s 'Radar Home'

By & Oct 13, 2016
A selection from Amy Reidel's "Radar Home: 11.8.13"
Willis Ryder Arnold

We’ve all been touched by cancer, through someone we love or admire, or even our own. Nearly 40 percent of us will be diagnosed with the disease in our lifetime.

Three years ago, St. Louis artist Amy Reidel found out her mother had cancer. Shortly after, first one aunt, then another, got a cancer diagnosis. In the middle of it all, Reidel’s grandmother died.