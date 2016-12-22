Cut & Paste: A year of beatboxers, Baptist influence and that controversy at CAM

The art of activism weaved its way more deeply into the St. Louis arts scene in 2016.

In this year’s Cut & Paste arts and culture podcasts, we brought you conversations with performers, poets and visual video artists, inspired personal experiences and cultural issues.

A poet and performance artist got her start in church. A visual artist made work around her mother’s cancer. A father drummed beatboxing into his daughter’s psyche before she was even born.

In this podcast, we revisit some of those artists, along with one couple’s analysis of the Contemporary Art Museum controversy over an exhibition prompting charges of racial insensitivity.

Willis Ryder Arnold and Nancy Fowler look back on some of the most poignant and provocative Cut & Paste interviews of 2016.

Here's some of what you'll hear in the podcast:

Poet Treasure Shields Redmond, on a poem she imagined the mother of activist Fannie Lou Hamer would have written: “Came out full-grown and singing, “Glory.”

Beatboxer Nicole Paris, about switching roles with her beatboxing father: “I was teaching him some of my techniques.”

Shanti Parikh, on her husband’s views of taking down CAM’s Kelley Walker exhibition: “Jason was of the mindset that, ‘No, it shouldn’t come down.’ And I was of the mindset that, “You can’t say that until you work the issue out.”

