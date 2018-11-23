 Demolitions increase in frequency as St. Louis tries to combat vacant buildings | St. Louis Public Radio

Demolitions increase in frequency as St. Louis tries to combat vacant buildings

By 2 minutes ago
  • File Photo | Parth Shah | St. Louis Public Radio

The City of St. Louis plans to knock down nearly three times as many vacant buildings this fiscal year than it did the year before.

It's part of an effort pushed by Mayor Lyda Krewson to lower the number of vacant properties by dedicating more money to demolitions and using data to identify properties that most urgently need to come down.

So far, the city’s demolition tracker reports more than 100 demolitions completed between July and October. That’s almost as many as the city completed in its entire previous fiscal year, which ended June 30. Almost 180 demolitions are in progress and another 100 properties are listed for demolition, according to the tracker.

“It’s a big drain on the city’s overall budget and on the residents and the neighbors that surround these vacant buildings,” said chief resilience officer Patrick Brown, who advises the mayor’s office on how to decrease vacancies. “So we really do need to get a handle on it.”

With money budgeted from the city’s building division, Brown estimates the city could tear down around 360 total by July 2019. A partnership with Metropolitan Sewer District will fund another 30 demolitions every month, on average, he said.

New methods, new funds

In past years, the city selected which buildings would be demolished based on input from aldermen — an approach Brown characterized as “scattershot.”

Now, the city uses data to identify vacant properties that receive the most complaints. They also consider fire and police calls, how many times the city has had to board up a property, reports of drug activity and other problems.

The city also is emphasizing demolishing groups of buildings, rather than tearing down one while leaving others that continue to cause problems for residents.

Another new tactic for the city is deconstruction. This alternative to traditional demolition prioritizes reselling brick and lumber from historic buildings and minimizes the amount of material dumped in landfills.

The building division’s demolition and board-up program received a funding boost from fiscal year 2018 to 2019, according to city budgets. Brown said about $900,000 of the program’s total budget went toward demolitions last year. This year, demolition will receive almost triple that commitment, he said.

The MSD partnership also dedicates $13.5 million over five years to demolitions in the Bissell Watershed, which covers a large swath of St. Louis along the Mississippi River.

Brown said other partnerships through the Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative — which includes the St. Louis Association of Community Organizations, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and other local groups — are crucial to dealing with vacancies.

Vacancies are “getting better”

Brown said that so far this year, the city’s landbank, the Land Reutilization Authority, has received fewer buildings than in past years. He said that likely means the number of vacant buildings is “getting better,” either because fewer vacancies are being created or because others are buying the properties at the tax sale before they are passed to the LRA.

But for Tracey Edwards, the demolition process isn’t happening quickly enough. She lives down the street from two vacant buildings in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, and she said the buildings pose a threat to the safety of her neighbrohood.

“Like I tell my kids, don’t walk near it. There’s no taping off of the building. It’s about ready to crumble down. It’s a matter of seconds or days or hours,” she said.

Brown said that he understands residents’ frustration, and said the city is working to demolish buildings as quickly as possible. The city has taken steps to make the demolition process more transparent for residents, like placing a large orange sticker that includes information and warnings on buildings scheduled for demolition. The city also devoted a website to vacancy information, including a map of scheduled demolitions.

People concerned about a vacant building next to them can make a complaint online or call the Citizen Service Bureau.

Follow Kae on Twitter: @kmaepetrin

Tags: 
Demolition
SLACO
Vacant Properties
LRA
MSD
Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis to study if filling demolition sites with clean soil can prevent sewage overflows

By Nov 7, 2018
Workers for the Metropolitan Sewer District begin to demolish a house on Greer Avenue as a part of program to turn vacant properties into green spaces in March 2017.
Eli Chen | St. Louis Public Radio

The city of St. Louis and the U.S. Geological Survey this month are starting a study to determine if filling demolition sites with clean soil instead of building materials can help address one of St. Louis’ biggest environmental problems: sewage overflows.

Typically, contractors working for the city fill the basement with concrete and other materials from the demolished building. In north St. Louis, they recently began filling some basements with soil that’s been tested for environmental toxins. City and federal officials want to compare how well the two methods can absorb stormwater runoff.

Vacancy Portal opens door to data on abandoned parcels in St. Louis

By Jul 15, 2018
"When we’re developing strategies to tackle vacancy, we need good data as a base to guide those decisions," says Laura Ginn (right), who has helped develop a data-rich website on vacant property in St. Louis.
Melody Walker | St. Louis Public Radio

For the record, St. Louis is home to 20,187 vacant properties. More than half are vacant lots, totaling 1,565 acres. Over the past five years, it has cost the city more than $17 million to maintain the vacant property with services like mowing, removing dumped waste, and boarding up abandoned structures.

The total assessed value of all that property? $79,813,010.

Coalition aims to ease city of St. Louis' vacant property issue

By Melody Walker Apr 17, 2018
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

The city of St. Louis has more than 25,000 vacant and abandoned properties, attracting crime and arson, lowering property values and reducing tax revenue for the city.

On Tuesday a coalition of neighborhood, city, and non-profit agencies announced the “Neighborhood Vacancy Initiative" at a press conference at Saint Louis University's School of Law.

Green spaces may breathe new life into north St. Louis but residents need to be on board

By Apr 25, 2018
Students with the Throwing and Growing Foundation take a tour of Good Life Growing in the Vandeventer neighborhood.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Lonza Patrick has lived in the Walnut Park East neighborhood for more than 50 years. He’s seen the area take repeated turns for the worse, as nearby properties became vacant and neglected.

“Oh man, have I had experiences,” Patrick said.

Patrick wants to see the neighborhood improve and it might, with the unrolling of a new initiative to demolish vacant properties to build green spaces. It’s headed by the Green City Coalition, which consists of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Missouri Botanical Garden and several other St. Louis-based nonprofits.

MSD to help demolish vacant buildings

By Feb 12, 2017
File photo | St. Louis Public Radio

The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District could spend up to $13.5 million demolishing abandoned buildings in the city.

MSD’s board approved an agreement on Thursday with the city’s Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority. The move was long in the making. MSD has already demolished about 220 vacant building through a pilot program started back in 2010, and in 2015 the district announced it would do more.