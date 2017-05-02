 Digging for a cold one: Brewery returns St. Louis lagering tradition to Cherokee Street | St. Louis Public Radio

Digging for a cold one: Brewery returns St. Louis lagering tradition to Cherokee Street

By 27 minutes ago
  • Brewmaster Stuart Keating, seen in a May 1 photo, stands in the excavated cellar below the taproom of Earthbound Brewery. It contains eight groin-vaulted arches, supported by a trio of three-foot limestone pillars..
    Brewmaster Stuart Keating stands in the excavated cellar below the taproom of Earthbound Brewery, which contains eight groin-vaulted arches, supported by a trio of three-foot limestone pillars.
    Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis beer drinkers will soon be able to toast the return of a cherished brewery tradition.

Earthbound Brewery is moving into a 150-year-old building that once housed on brewery built above a natural cave system along Cherokee Street. Recently, workers hauled 600 tons of debris from one cellar beneath the old building. It took 20 people and $40,000 to complete the job, said Stuart Keating, the owner of microbrewery.

Earthbound Brewery's new taproom is scheduled to open this month.

“We spent a month digging out the clay and limestone and rock,” Keating said. “[We used] shovels and wheelbarrows and pickaxes and a conveyer belt that we just beat the absolute crap out of.”

Natural cold storage

The history of 2724 Cherokee St. begins with in 1866 with Cherokee Brewery.

The brew house between Iowa and Ohio avenues spanned several buildings erected above a series of caves.

Underground areas provided a natural site for cold storage, said Andrew Weil, executive director of St. Louis’ Landmarks preservation association.

“The caves functioned as refrigeration,” Weil said. “They would fill the caves with ice from the river in the wintertime and it would keep the temperature suitable for brewing lager-style beer.”

The old Cherokee Brewery occupied several buildings on Cherokee Street between Iowa and Ohio avenues.
Credit Provided | Chris Naffziger

The cave-cellar method was common among St. Louis’ pre-Prohibition breweries. Anheuser-Busch and Lemp Brewery still use their original, but updated,underground facilities. But this type of storage will be unique among St. Louis’ dozens of microbreweries.

“It’s the only one I know of,” Weil said.

‘Expedient waste disposal’

Earthbound Brewery's new location is inside the last remaining building of the old Cherokee Street Brewery Complex.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

The cellar that Earthbound will use — 25 feet below the street —  is one of several spaces beneath the building on that same level. Beneath that layer, are more caverns that plunge 40 feet below street level.

But how did the former beer-storage areas wind up with all that debris?

“It was just expedient waste disposal,” Weil said.

The waste came from renovations that took place in the 20th century.

“If you want to knock over the other buildings, if do something with the other buildings, you just dump it all into the holes so you don’t have to dispose of it somewhere else,” Weil said.

The collection of excavated debris includes glass, brick and pieces of animal bones, Keating said.

When open, Earthbound will offer beer, wine and several varieties of hot dogs. The establishment doesn’t have far to go from its original Cherokee Street tap room and brewery — only three doors down.

Stuart Keating first helped open Earthbound Brewery in July 2014, three doors down from the new Cherokee Brewery location.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Keating is excited about returning the space to its historic use.

“From my perspective, it’s really cool,” Keating said.

The brewery leases the building from local real estate developer Will Liebermann.

If all goes well, Keating has plans beyond the beer and brats.

“We’d like to turn the sub-basement into an arthouse movie theater,” Keating said.

Workers are getting the first-floor taproom ready for a late May opening.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL 

Tags: 
Brewers
Beer
Cherokee Street
Anheuser-Busch
Lemp Brewery
Restoration
Landmarks Association of St. Louis
Top Stories

Related Content

Bud Vs. Microbrew: How Beer Is Made (In GIFs!)

By Jul 3, 2014
Stephanie Zimmerman | St. Louis Public Radio

Watch how manufacturing beer at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis brewery (making 15 million barrels a year) looks different from Perennial Artisan Ales's microbrewery in south city.

Women step up to the bar, work with Six Row to brew beer for sale

By Mar 10, 2015
Cheryl Fields ensures the boiling grain is stirred as it's added
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

As with many industries, the craft beer scene is dominated by men. Yet in the past year women’s craft beer groups have sprung up in St. Louis. This past weekend a group called The OG made the transition from home brewing to commercial brewing.

St. Louis International Film Festival’s opening night to focus on everyone’s favorite subject — beer

By Oct 27, 2016
"St. Louis Brews" is a work-in-progress documentary from local filmmaker Bill Streeter. Extended clips of the film will be shown at St. Louis International Film Festival's opening night on Nov. 3.
Bill Streeter | Hydraulic Pictures

Local filmmaker Bill Streeter is known around town for his work producing corporate videos through his company Hydraulic Pictures, creating Lo-Fi St. Louis, and for his 2011 documentary “A Brick By Chance and Fortune.”

Here's the real story behind that Adolphus Busch Budweiser Super Bowl commercial

By Feb 9, 2017
A screengrab of Budweiser's Super Bowl advertisement, highlighting the young Adolphus Busch.
Budweiser

By now, this year’s Budweiser commercial during the Super Bowl has become the most viewed online of all the ads during this year’s big game. 

The ad follows the story of a young Adolphus Busch as he makes his way from Germany to St. Louis before starting Anheuser-Busch. It’s a feel-good story about immigrants’ contributions to American society, especially at a time when some immigrants to the United States feel under attack.

But how historically accurate is it?

The rise of craft brewing in St. Louis: ‘Brewing is an industry where there are very few jerks’

By Mar 23, 2016
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

Wake up and smell the hops! The craft beer scene in St. Louis is brewing, with 10 new craft breweries opening in the past year alone, says Catherine Klene, managing editor of Sauce Magazine.

If you look back at the past two to three years, at least twice that many have opened, she said. The St. Louis Brewers Guild, which exists to educate people about brewing and promote the St. Louis beer scene, has about 40 breweries in its membership.

“There’s been a huge craft beer movement in the past decade or so,” Klene said.