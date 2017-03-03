Don’t expect Missouri to start a prescription drug monitoring program this year

By 7 minutes ago
  • Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, sponsored the Senate drug monitoring bill.
    Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, of St. Joseph, sponsored the Senate drug monitoring bill.
    Courtesy of Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate Communications

Technically speaking, Missouri is closer to setting up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program with the state Senate passing a bill Thursday.

Realistically, however, Missouri won't be joining the rest of the United States in setting up such a program this year unless the two chambers agree to allow doctors and other health professionals to access a patient’s prescription records.

It’s a stalemate that’s several years in the making.

Allowing physicians to access those records is absolutely necessary for such a program to work, according to Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, the primary sponsor of this session’s — and last session's — House proposal.

“When it comes to prescribing safely so that you know they’re not giving us something that is going to counteract with something that we’re already taking,” she said, “(it’s) also (important) to be able to spot those signs of addiction early on before we’ve gotten so far down the path of addiction that we’re moving on to heroin or meth.”

But Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph maintains that would violate a patient’s constitutional right to privacy, and he’s unwilling to bend on that point.

The Missouri State Medical Association, which represents more than 6,500 physicians, opposes his bill, known as PDMP, as indicated by the following tweet:

 


Schaaf denies that.

“This gives physicians and providers all of the information (they need),” he said Thursday.

 

Republican Rep. Holly Rehder of Sikeston sponsored the House drug monitoring bill.
Credit Courtesy of Tim Bommel, Missouri House Communications

His bill passed on a 20-13 vote Thursday. The measure now goes to the House.

Last session, Rehder’s proposal made it through the House on a close vote (87-66), but died in the Senate thanks to a filibuster threat from Schaaf.

She is confident that this session’s proposal has more support, and cites local governments that have taken the issue into their own hands.

The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County are among the places that have set up their own monitoring programs.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill issued a statement Friday in support of Rehder's bill, saying it'll make "a real difference in saving Missouri lives."

If Schaaf and Rehder cannot come to some sort of agreement, it appears the only chance a prescription drug monitoring program has of passing will be when Schaaf leaves office in 2019 due to term limits.

Pennsylvania was the 49th state to create a prescription drug monitoring program in 2014. 

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

 

Tags: 
Prescription Drug Monitoring Program
Top Stories

Related Content

St. Louis County's prescription drug database gets cross-state partner

By Jan 24, 2017
In Missouri, doctors do not have a database to see how many prescriptions, particularly opioid medications, a patient has filled recently. Without that information, some doctors say they look for certain behaviors to identify if a patient is pill-seeking.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s second-most populous county is joining a St. Louis-based effort to monitor opioid prescriptions. The program allows doctors to see how many drug prescriptions someone has filled, so they can flag patients who may be abusing opioids.

Jackson County executive Frank White Jr. signed a contract from his seat in Kansas City, finalizing the agreement to join St. Louis County’s program on Tuesday. According to the resolution passed by the county legislature, Jackson County will pay no more than $28,000 a year to participate.

“It allows a doctor to see if a patient has prescriptions through another doctor, so they can make an informed decision about what to prescribe,” said Susan Whitmore, the president of Kansas City-based FirstCall. “At the pharmacy level, it lets them see if a patient has multiple prescriptions for the same drug.”

St. Charles County approves regional prescription drug database

By & Sep 27, 2016
FDA | file photo

Updated Sept. 27, 1 p.m. to include county council approval - St. Charles County Council is the most recent local government to move forward with a prescription drug database.

Members Monday night unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance to establish the program, which would share information with similar initiatives in St. Louis County and the city of St. Louis.

Officials hope the program will be operational by Jan. 1.

St. Louis city and county forming regional prescription drug database

By & May 31, 2016
e-MagineArt.com | Flickr

Updated May 31 with bill signing — St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay went to St. Louis County today to sign the bill setting up the city's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. The bill allows the city and county to work together to form a cohesive system. The mayor and county Executive Steve Stenger are pledging to bring down drug overdoses.

Other states harmed by Missouri's lack of drug monitoring; pressure shifts to local governments

By May 23, 2016
Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio | file photo

Missouri’s failure to set up a statewide prescription drug monitoring program during the 2016 legislative session will continue to affect other states. 

Each of the eight states bordering Missouri already has a program that notifies doctors when their patients have been prescribed dangerous amounts of addictive painkillers from multiple providers. Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, says without a program of its own, Missouri is negatively affecting the efforts of others to stop drug dealers and prevent addiction.