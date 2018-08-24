 East St. Louis festival on Sunday will celebrate city's history and Illinois bicentennial | St. Louis Public Radio

East St. Louis festival on Sunday will celebrate city's history and Illinois bicentennial

By 32 minutes ago

East St. Louis will celebrate its own rich history on Sunday as it joins about a dozen Illinois cities holding celebrations to mark the state’s bicentennial.

The East St. Louis Heritage Festival at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center will note the 200th anniversary of the state’s first constitution, signed in Kaskaskia on Aug. 26, 1818. The festival also will celebrate remarkable East St. Louisans, like iconic jazz trumpeter Miles Davis, Olympic gold medalist Joyner-Kersee, and others.

That’s a legacy many have forgotten, event coordinator Charlotte Ottley said.

Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee will be at the East St. Louis Heritage Festival on Sunday.
Credit Provided by lllinois Bicentennial Commission

Joyner-Kersee will be on hand to greet children, and East St. Louis Poet Laureate Eugene B. Redmond will display a collection of his works and memorabilia. An interactive legacy wall will allow people to trace where their families lived in the city.

A theme of the event will be “old friends unite; new friends are made.’’

“For those who know, they will remember and fall in love with the city again,’’ Ottley said. “For those who don’t know, we want them to learn and appreciate us.’’

Ottley hopes people from both sides of the Mississippi River will come and learn about the city’s past and its hopes for the future.

“The stronger we are in relationships with our shared vision and appreciation of the history that we’ve brought to the area, I think that’s growth for all of us,’’ she said.

The free festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, 101 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Circle, East St. Louis. It will feature exhibits, entertainment and vendors.

Follow Mary Delach Leonard on Twitter: @marydleonard

 

Tags: 
East St. Louis
Illinois Bicentennial
Jackie Joyner-Kersee
Top Stories

Related Content

‘I’ve been waiting for a long time’: More than 7,000 people await Section 8 in St. Clair County

By Aug 17, 2018
The John Robinson Homes opened in 1943 as a segregated apartment complex for black families in East St. Louis.
William Widmer | Special to ProPublica

The door is off its hinges in Farlon Wilson’s bathroom. Wilson said that’s an improvement from when she first moved in, when there was no bathroom door at all. She said she’s putting in work orders to fix the problems nearly every week.

“The tub won’t stop leaking and the floor is about to fall,” Wilson said while demonstrating how the floor bends under the pressure of her foot. “I have no access to my bathroom water, period. I’ve had to turn it off because it’s leaking in my kitchen.”

Downstairs in the kitchen, she motioned to a patch in the ceiling where water once leaked through and later talked about how she and her family’s breathing has been affected by mold. She pays less than $100 a month in rent.

New grocery store for East St. Louis comes with both promise and baggage

By Apr 13, 2018
Sterling Moody re-arranges shelves at Neighbors' Market, his new East St. Louis grocery store. April 6, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Neighbors’ Market, which promises to focus on healthy food options, is expected to open its doors in East St. Louis this month.

The market will be a full-service grocery store with a dairy and frozen food section, a robust produce aisle, and a butcher’s area for cutting fresh meats daily. The store has already employed its own chef, who will prepare soups, salads and sandwiches. 

Ben Carson declared mission accomplished in East St. Louis—where public housing is still a disaster

By Molly Parker Aug 9, 2018
Florince Harlan stands in the courtyard of the John Robinson Houses, the public housing complex where her daughter Alexis Winston was killed on Aug. 8, 2017
William Widmer | Special to ProPublica

This article was produced in partnership with The Southern Illinoisan, which is a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network.