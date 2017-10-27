 Fair housing group files complaints against 5 apartment complexes in St. Louis, St. Charles counties | St. Louis Public Radio

Fair housing group files complaints against 5 apartment complexes in St. Louis, St. Charles counties

By 8 minutes ago
  • Photographs taken during an investigation of fair housing compliance by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council.
    Photographs taken during an investigation of fair housing compliance by the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council.
    Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council

A fair housing advocacy organization has filed federal complaints against five new apartment complexes in the St. Louis area.

The Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council claims the buildings do not meet accessibility standards for people with disabilities, further restricting an already limited supply of accessible housing in the region.

“We routinely hear from people who have a disability or who have accessibility issues. They need help finding a place and they’ll call us,” said Jim Ruedin, director of services for the Delta Center in St. Charles. “And I can’t find any, especially out here in St. Charles.”

The council distributed packets with pictures from their investigation, depicting curbs that did not have cutaways and leasing offices that were inaccessible to wheelchairs. Other issues at various apartments included doors with knobs instead of levers, bathrooms without enough space for a wheelchair to maneuver and thermostats placed too high on the wall.

One complex listed in by the council is the newly constructed Bramblett Hills community in O’Fallon, Missouri, owned by Tristar Companies. Tristar President Michael Towerman said he was shocked by the allegations, because the apartments went through dozens of inspections.

“The city of O’Fallon is so particular, and has been so tough on every project I’ve ever built,” Towerman said. “I’ve never known them to miss anything.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigates fair housing complaints. If substantiated, builders are allowed a chance to fix the problems before a case goes to court.  

Towerman said that so far, he’s heard of no complaints by residents over the development's accommodations for people with disabilities.

Generally, requests for modifications are made to management companies before complaints are filed with the federal government, said Jamie Bryan of the St. Louis Apartment Association.

Follow Durrie on Twitter: @durrieB

Tags: 
Fair Housing
Disabilities
Top Stories

Related Content

Inclusive St. Louis theater company gives children with disabilities 'the possible'

By Oct 22, 2016
Keira Cromwell, 10, plays Chip in Variety Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The production aired October 21 - 23, 2016.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

A local children’s theater company that puts kids with special needs on stage alongside professional actors is performing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast this weekend at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis started the theater group eight years ago, after starting a children’s chorus in 2006.