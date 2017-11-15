 Federal judge orders St. Louis police to immediately change how they handle protests | St. Louis Public Radio

Federal judge orders St. Louis police to immediately change how they handle protests

  A street medic assists a protester after St. Louis police officers sprayed checmicals into a crowd of demonstrators near Busch Stadium on Sept. 29, 2017.
    A street medic assists a protester after St. Louis police officers sprayed checmicals into a crowd of demonstrators near Busch Stadium on Sept. 29, 2017.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A federal judge has ordered the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to alter tactics its officers use to respond to protests, especially demonstrations aimed at changing law enforcement policies.

In a 49-page opinion issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry blocked the department from ordering protesters to disperse unless there’s an immediate threat of violence. Perry also limited when officers can use chemical agents like pepper spray or mace.

The ACLU of Missouri filed suit Sept. 22, alleging the department violated the civil rights of protesters by not giving protesters a way to leave once a dispersal order had been given. The lawsuit also accused the officers of indiscriminately spraying non-violent protesters and bystanders with Mace or other chemicals. Judge Perry ruled that if the case goes to trial, the ACLU is likely to be able to prove that “the policies or customs of defendants … violate the constitutional rights” of protesters.

“If St. Louis is to address its long-standing racial inequities, the community must be able to safely express its outrage and pain through nonviolent freedom of speech,” Jeffrey Mittman, the ACLU’s executive director said in a statement. “We must use this as an opportunity to develop a collaborative approach to policing between the community and law enforcement.”

Perry’s decision comes a day after aldermen heard testimony on a bill that would write similar restrictions into law. Court cases and legislation are both important avenues to change the way police act in St. Louis, Mittman said.

Officials with the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Both interim chief Lawrence O’Toole and Mayor Lyda Krewson have asked the federal prosecutor in St. Louis to look into how police responded to the demonstrations that started Sept. 15, when a St. Louis judge found a white former police officer not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.

Stockley Verdict
Jason Stockley

