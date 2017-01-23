Federal judge says Ameren's upgrades to Rush Island Power Plant violated Clean Air Act rules

By 5 seconds ago

A U.S. district court judge has ruled that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act when it made upgrades to its Rush Island Power Plant in Festus in the late 2000's. 

In 2011, the Environmental Protection Agency filed a lawsuit against Ameren, alleging that the utility illegally installed boiler equipment that raised emissions of sulfur dioxide, a toxic gas that can cause asthma and worsen respiratory conditions. On Monday, Judge Rodney Sippel ruled in favor of the EPA, and wrote that Ameren should have applied for special permits and installed pollution control equipment when plant made the upgrades.

In a statement, Ameren spokesperson Brad Brown expressed disappointment in the judge's ruling.

"In bringing this enforcement action, the Obama Administration argued for legal interpretations and rulings that contradict with the plain language of Missouri's regulations, positions taken by the Environmental Protection Agency outside this litigation and other legal proceedings," Brown wrote. 

An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Credit Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

Meanwhile, local environmentalists see the decision as a step forward in combating air pollution in Missouri. The Rush Island Power Plant is located in Jefferson County, an area that exceeds federal air quality standards for sulfur dioxide.  

"This is the latest example of Ameren thumbing its nose at public health safeguards and prioritizing profit over human life," said Andy Knott, a clean energy activist for the Sierra Club's Missouri chapter.  

The judge will set a meeting to determine what actions Ameren should take to remedy the violations. Area activists believe that Ameren should install scrubbers, devices to remove sulfur dioxide emissions, at its coal-fired plants. 

"The solution would be for Ameren to install a scrubber to comply with the Clean Air Act and reduce those emissions," Knott said. 

In Missouri, the company has only installed scrubbers at its Sioux Power Plant in West Alton, which cost about $600 million. 

Tags: 
Rush Island
Ameren Missouri
Air pollution
Clean Air Act
Top Stories

Related Content

Trial begins in federal lawsuit against Ameren Missouri

By Aug 21, 2016
An image of the Rush Island Power Plant in an article about its use of the Powder River Basin coal.
Rush Island Energy Center, Ameren Corp.

Updated Aug. 22 with details from the trial — An Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit alleging that Ameren Missouri violated the Clean Air Act goes to trial today in U.S. District Court.

The EPA filed suit against the utility five years ago. Officials with the federal agency allege that, in 2007 and 2010, Ameren illegally installed boiler equipment at two units of its Rush Island Power Plant in Jefferson County without required permits. Under the Clean Air Act, such modifications are considered new sources of air pollution, which are subject to stricter emissions limits.

Sierra Club Alleges Thousands Of Air Quality Violations At Ameren's St. Louis-Area Plants

By & Dec 12, 2013
Sarah Skiold-Hanlin, St. Louis Public Radio & The Beacon

Updated Thursday 10:15 p.m.

The Sierra Club says Ameren has been routinely violating air quality standards at its St. Louis-area power plants.

In a Notice of Intent to Sue delivered to Ameren on Wednesday afternoon, the Sierra Club alleges the company's Labadie, Meramec, and Rush Island plants have exceeded air pollution limits almost 10,000 times since 2008.

EPA Holds Public Hearing Over Coal Ash Contamination In Jefferson County

By & Aug 22, 2013
(via Google Maps)

The Environmental Protection Agency is holding a public hearing Thursday evening about a proposed agreement to address water pollution from the illegal disposal of coal ash from Ameren’s Rush Island Power Plant.

According to the EPA, approximately 140,000 tons of ash containing heavy metals and other toxic substances contaminated Jefferson County wetlands, an unnamed tributary to Plattin Creek and a portion of Willers Lake.

Environmental Groups Demand Groundwater Testing Near Ameren Power Plants

By May 23, 2013
(Map created for the Labadie Environmental Organization based on Missouri Department of Natural Resources well location data)

Environmental groups are once again urging state officials to require groundwater monitoring at Ameren’s coal-fired power plants in eastern Missouri.

The Sierra Club and Labadie Environmental Organization submitted a letter to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on Thursday asking the state not to allow Ameren to build new coal ash landfills before testing groundwater for contamination.