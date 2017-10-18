 First wave of Stockley verdict protesters must wait longer to see if they face charges | St. Louis Public Radio

First wave of Stockley verdict protesters must wait longer to see if they face charges

By 1 minute ago
  • St. Louis police arrest a protester in September, 2017.
    St. Louis police arrest a protester on the first weekend of demonstrations following Jason Stockley's acquittal on murder charges.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

People arrested in St. Louis during the first weekend of protests against the Jason Stockley verdict will have to wait longer to know if they’ll be charged.

On Wednesday, a judge sent home a group who appeared in her courtroom at the downtown City Justice Center.

City Court Judge Roberta Hitt told the protesters that they would be notified by mail if they face any charges.

Protesters have been out in the streets since Sept. 15. That's when circuit judge Timothy Wilson ruled that Stockley, a former St. Louis police officer, who is white, was not guilty of murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.

On the first night of protests, police arrested 33 people in the Central West End. That Sunday, police arrested about 80 people, rounding up protesters and some non-protesters in a "kettle" operation. That's when police surrounded and closed in on a group.

After the judge’s announcement to protesters in the courtroom, Alex Payden said she was upset that she took off work for nothing.

“Had to leave my dog, not happy about that,” Payden said. “It’s like they’re trying to hold it over our heads but it’s not going to stop us, if that’s what they’re wanting.”

Tags: 
Stockley Verdict
Jason Stockley
Anthony Lamar Smith
