Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, November 23 will present “Food and Drink.” Thanksgiving is the season of gluttony and we will present music suggestive of the season, dividing the show into breakfast, lunch, libations and dinner selections. The artists featured on this show include Bunny Berigan, Phineas Newborn, Jr., Les McCann, Art Tatum, Hank Mobley, Coleman Hawkins, Nat “King” Cole, Billie Holiday, Don Byas, Cyrus Chestnut, Louis Armstrong, Lionel Hampton, Lee Morgan, Gene Harris, Eddie Harris, Dizzy Gillespie. Art Pepper, Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, Art Blakey, Oscar Peterson, Bud Powell, Dexter Gordon, Stan Kenton, Andrew Hill, Ahmad Jamal and Lou Donaldson. Happy Thanksgiving!

The Silde Show presents my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Watch Lou Donaldson (as) Dr. Lonnie Smith (org) Lionel Loueke (g) and Kendrick Scott (d) play "Whiskey Drinkin' Woman" and "Aligator Bougaloo" at Kennedy Center in 2014.