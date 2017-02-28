Future unknown for Missouri's ‘bathroom bill’; K-12 advocates say districts ‘already handling this’

By 1 hour ago
  • A sign shows support of transgender students at the St. Louis LGBT rally. ( Feb. 25, 2017)
    A sign shows support of transgender students at the St. Louis LGBT rally Saturday.
    File photo | Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

It appears Missouri’s Republican legislative leaders may be hesitating over whether to allow the so-called “bathroom bill” to move forward in its current form, though the measure’s sponsor says that isn’t the case. 

Senate Bill 98 would require transgender students at K-12 public schools to use restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities that correspond to their gender birth. Schools could designate alternate facilities for transgender students, but if those students choose to use other facilities, it would have to be for their gender at birth.

Two days after the bill received a committee hearing, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, and House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said local school districts should be able to work out their own solutions.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, says local school districts should be able to handle providing bathroom facilities for transgender students.
Credit Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

“I think local school districts can handle that, if that’s what they want to do,” Richard told reporters last week. “I’m of a mind to let them handle their own business, and if they can’t, we’ll see what we can do – but right now I think they’re willing to do that.”

Richardson told them much the same, that “these decisions were best left to local school boards.” Both leaders declined interviews on the topic with St. Louis Public Radio.

Opponents of the bill say it would violate students’ privacy rights and put them at increased risk for bullying, harassment, and physical violence. At the LGBT rally in St. Louis over the weekend, several signs took issue with the measure, such as: “Flush away transphobia ... NO SB 98, No HB 202” and “It's not about bathrooms, like it wasn't about drinking fountains.”

Missouri House Bill 202 is more like North Carolina’s law in that it would apply to everyone and to all public buildings, but so far that bill has not been scheduled for a public hearing. Without one, it will automatically die.

Sen. Ed Emery, the Lamar Republican sponsoring Senate Bill 98, said he hasn’t seen any effort to keep it from moving forward. But in light of his party leaders’ comments, Emery said he may make a few changes; the Senate Education committee has not yet scheduled a vote.

“I want to talk to the leadership and talk to the (committee) chairman and find out if, in fact, there is some thinking about (being) as sensitive as possible to local (school) leadership, how we can maybe change some language in the bill or add some language,” he said, “so that we can both give some guidance, but also insist that there was a local plan, and that that local plan was clearly advertised to the parents.”

School organizations react

Emery’s bill is opposed by the Missouri National Education Association, or NEA, one of two labor unions that represent teachers in the state.

“School districts are (already) handling this,” Missouri NEA legislative director Otto Fajen said. “For the state to then come in after the fact with a state law that’s drafted in a way to force school districts to change things that are already working, we think is very counterproductive.”

Susan Goldammer of the Missouri School Boards Association wants lawmakers to hold off on passing SB 98, even though her group is officially neutral.

Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, sponsor of Senate Bill 98.
Credit Sen. Ed Emery via Facebook

“Our lobbyists are governed by resolutions which are adopted by our delegate assembly, and we do not have a resolution on this particular matter,” she said. “I can tell you, however, that school districts do not want to be in the middle of conflicting state and federal laws. MSBA hopes that the legislature will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on this issue, which should take place this spring.”

Columbia public schools in central Missouri added gender and gender identity to its non-discrimination policy in 2015, according to spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, “prior to any official legislation or federal/state level communication or action on the issue.”

And at least one school district is taking a “wait and see” approach. Jefferson City Public Schools spokeswoman Amy Berendzen said the district is withholding comments until they receive direction from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the U.S. Supreme Court.

The St. Louis Public School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, nor have the Fort Zumwalt, Wentzville, or Clayton districts.

On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled against a school district in western Pennsylvania that barred transgender students from using restrooms that correspond with how they identify themselves. The plaintiff in that case is Juliet Evancho, whose younger sister, Jackie, sang the national anthem at President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

The national landscape

Missouri’s K-12 bathroom bill is a version of broader transgender measures moving through various state legislatures. North Carolina passed the nation’s first (and so far only) law restricting bathroom use in all public and government facilities to a person’s gender at birth. Texas lawmakers are considering a bill similar to North Carolina’s — with full knowledge of the potential financial fallout in the Tar Heel state.

Alabama lawmakers are weighing legislation that would require attendants to be present in all “mixed-gender” public bathrooms to guard against crimes such as molestation or assault.

But South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard last year vetoed a measure similar to the one before of Missouri lawmakers. Daugaard initially had been receptive to the bill. but later said that it didn’t “address any pressing issue” and that such decisions should be made by school officials.

Emery’s bill would have been moot if a transgender rights directive issued by former President Barack Obama were still in place.

The Justice and Education Departments rescinded it last week, meaning public school districts will no longer be at risk of losing federal funding if they don’t allow transgender students to use facilities that match their gender identity. The Trump administration said it should be up to states to decide how to handle it, and claimed Obama’s legal arguments did not provide enough analysis into how it would follow Title IX guidelines to prevent discrimination.

The Trump administration’s reasoning seems to conflict with a federal opinion issued in October in Illinois. In a case involving a transgender high school student in a Chicago suburb, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert wrote that “high school students do not have a constitutional right to not share restrooms or locker rooms with transgender students whose sex assigned at birth is different than theirs.” A U.S. District judge has not yet ruled on Gilbert’s recommendation.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter:  @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Transgender

Related Content

LGBT rally arrests, allegations prompt look at how jails treat transgender prisoners

By 10 hours ago
Janie Oliphant, left, fixes a LGBT rights flag held by Cody Copp and Samuel Taylor so they can have their picture taken at a rally and march in St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Two of the three people arrested at Saturday's LGBT march in St. Louis were transgender women. And allegations made by one of them have raised questions about how transgender prisoners are treated in St. Louis.

St. Louis Public Radio could not independently confirm claims made by activists on social media that corrections officers threatened to put a transgender woman in a cell with men and deliberately used the wrong pronoun to identify her.

The transgender woman was never in a cell with men, said Maggie Crane, a spokeswoman with Mayor Francis Slay's office. The city houses prisoners based both on sexual identity and where they feel safest, not on biological sex, Crain said.

Transgender rights the focus of St. Louis LGBT rally; 2 charged

By Feb 25, 2017
LGBT rights activists at a St. Louis march on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 27 — Three people were arrested toward the end of  Saturday’s LGBTQ rally in downtown St. Louis, according to the city police department and event organizer Keith Rose.

Two of them, 21-year-old Edward Pingleton and 19-year-old Aideen O'Brien, face misdemeanor charges. O'Brien is accused of jumping on the back of an officer who was trying to arrest another protester, and Pingleton allegedly attempted to punch an officer. Neither had attorneys listed in court records. They're next due in court April 5th.

A third person was arrested, issued city summonses for "Interfering with a Police Officer" and "Resisting Arrest" and released.

Video allegedly showing the arrests were posted on a couple of social media sites. They show the crowd walking toward and chanting at officers on bicycles. At least one person ends up on the ground and is restrained by officers as people in the crowd pull on her. The crowd soon begins chanting “Who do you serve, who do you protect.” The video that had been on Facebook was no longer posted Sunday morning.

Missouri Senate committee hears ‘bathroom bill’ for K-12 public schools

By Feb 23, 2017
Project 404 / Creative Commons

Updated at 2:15 p.m. Feb. 23 — The debate over which bathrooms transgender students can use has come to Missouri.

A Missouri Senate committee heard testimony Tuesday on Senate Bill 98, which would require students at K-12 public schools throughout the state to use restrooms, locker rooms and shower facilities that correspond to their "biological sex."