GOP senator says he'll support bipartisan-backed bill creating prescription drug monitoring program

Updated at 6:10 p.m. with senator dropping his opposition — In an unexpected move, state Sen. Rob Schaaf said Tuesday night that he now backs the House version of a prescription drug monitoring program, putting Missouri on track to become the last state in the nation to create such a program.

The Republican from St. Joseph, who had opposed the House bill due to privacy concerns, said at a news conference that he changed his mind due to overwhelming support from the medical community and from Gov. Eric Greitens.

The House version, HB 90/68 that’s sponsored by Sikeston Republican Holly Rehder, passed Monday night 102-54 with bipartisan support. It would allow doctors to access patients’ prescription records online to make sure they’re not getting multiple refills from various pharmacies, a practice known as doctor-shopping.

Rehder has said a monitoring program is crucial to fighting the current opiate epidemic.

“In Greene County, in 2013, they had one death from opiates,” she said. “Fast-forward to 2015, just two years later, they’ve had 61 opiate overdoses — this is in Greene County alone — and 20 heroin deaths.”

She also cited the rising number of city and county-operated drug monitoring programs in Missouri, including St. Louis County, as evidence that the public wants and supports her proposal.

Schaaf’s bill, SB 74, would have used a software program to spot potential doctor-shopping by patients while shielding their identities from doctors.

Republican Sen. Dave Schatz of Sullivan is sponsoring a bill that’s identical to Rehder’s proposal.

