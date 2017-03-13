Gov. Greitens grants paid parental leave for executive branch employees

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued an executive order on Monday that gives some state workers a maximum of six weeks of paid parental leave after the birth or adoption of a child.

The news came in a short video posted on Twitter and Facebook that also featured his wife Sheena Greitens and their nine-month-old son Jacob.

The order only applies to employees of state agencies in the governor's Cabinet, which he says will benefit thousands of families in Missouri. Primary caregivers will get six weeks of paid leave and secondary caregivers will get three weeks.

Greitens' executive order can be viewed here.

There are identical bills in the Missouri House and Senate that would each give all state employees 10 days of paid parental leave for the birth of a new child or the adoption of a child under the age of two. Neither has received a public hearing.

