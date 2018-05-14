Greitens trial jury selection enters third day

Opening arguments in Gov. Eric Greitens' felony invasion of privacy trial have been pushed back until at least Wednesday, as jury selection is taking longer than expected.

Attorneys will spend a third day Monday questioning potential jurors about how much they have heard about the case, and whether they've formed any early opinions.

Judge Rex Burlison had hoped to ask 160 people those preliminary questions by Friday, but was able to finish the process for half that number. That means a second round of more detailed questioning cannot start until Tuesday at the earliest.

Thirty-three jurors have advanced to that second round. Burlison said he believes they will be enough jurors to avoid having to hear the case himself, although a motion for a bench trial is still pending.

Greitens is accused of taking a semi-nude photograph without the consent of the woman with whom he was having an affair, and then transmitting it so it could be accessed by a computer. Prosecutors admit they still do not have the photo.

